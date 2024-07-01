The Carolina Panthers were in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards (1,769), yards per carry (4) and were tied for last in rushing touchdowns (7) last season. This year, they are planning to work their offense around the run game and build the rest around it.

The Panthers had the worst record in the NFL in 2023, finishing at 2-15 as then-rookie quarterback Bryce Young struggled. As Young enters his second season, rookie coach Dave Canales wants to set his young offensive leader up for success. Part of doing that is creating a solid run game.

Canales had this focus since the beginning of the offense, adding pieces to help reach their goal of a well-rounded offense in 2024.

"That's what this draft and this offseason was all about," Canales said on The Season with Peter Schrager. "I feel confident that we'll be able to have a successful run game, which, for me, opens everything else up. It helps third down, it helps move the ball and give you more opportunities."

He added that it "it all starts with the run game."

Carolina drafted running back Jonathon Brooks and signed guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. Brooks will join running backs Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders, who were first and second in rushing yards on the team last season, respectively.

The Panthers were last in passing yards (3,245), were tied for the second fewest passing touchdowns (13), were last in passing first-down percentage (25.6) and tied for second-most sacks (65). If the team can utilize the run game more efficiently, the other categories will likely improve as well.