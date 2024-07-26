The Carolina Panthers are virtually a new team entering 2024, as they brought in a new coach in Dave Canales, and promoted a new general manager in Dan Morgan. Carolina was busy this offseason adding on the offensive line and on defense, but the Panthers also added two new running backs to take the load off second-year signal-caller Bryce Young.

The Panthers spent their second draft pick on former Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, who is coming off a torn ACL, and also signed former first-round pick Rashaad Penny. The San Diego State product is entering his seventh NFL season, but his roster spot is not guaranteed in 2024. He's going to have to stand out in training camp, which he knows is very possible. In fact, Penny says people know he's one of the best backs in the league when healthy.

"I've always believed in myself, knowing my capabilities," Penny said, via The Charlotte Observer. "I think everybody else knows that when I'm healthy, I'm probably, like, a top running back in the league. I know my place. I know what I can do. So I just keep striving from there."

Penny, who was selected with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, spent the 2023 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He didn't play much, rushing just 11 times for 33 yards. Penny has flashed in the past, such as during the 2021 season, when he rushed for 749 yards and six touchdowns in just 10 games played. In the final five games of the regular season that year, Penny rushed for at least 135 yards in four of those contests -- including a career-high 190 yards against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18.

As Penny alluded to, injuries have unfortunately been a big part of his NFL story. He hasn't played in more than 10 games in a single season since his rookie campaign, and has had to work through some serious issues such as a torn ACL and broken fibula. Penny understands he needs to stay healthy moving forward, and if he is able to, he believes he can be a major contributor for Carolina's offense.