The New England Patriots are swapping one of their former linebackers for another, as the franchise announced on Sunday that they had agreed to terms with Mike Vrabel to be the Patriots' 16th head coach. Vrabel replaces Jerod Mayo, who was fired after just one season.

With Vrabel officially the new lead man in New England, now comes the issue of his coaching staff, and he's considering charging a former friend with the development of quarterback Drake Maye. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones the former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is expected to be in the mix for his old job.

McDaniels is known as Bill Belichick's longtime offensive coordinator, but he actually served as a personnel assistant and defensive assistant for the Patriots before moving on to quarterbacks and eventually offensive coordinator. Following three successful seasons as New England's offensive coordinator, McDaniels left in 2009 to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos. He would return to New England to serve as Belichick's offensive coordinator once again in 2012, and remained with the Patriots until 2022, when he got another shot as an NFL head coach -- this time with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, McDaniels was fired after less than two seasons.

Defensively, Vrabel reportedly could look to current New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. The two worked together in Tennessee for six seasons, but Bowen would have to be allowed to walk by the Giants. Mike Garafolo reports Brian Daboll is moving forward with Bowen as his defensive coordinator, so a potential reunion appears unlikely right now.