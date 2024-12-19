The New England Patriots are placing defensive tackle Christian Barmore on the non-football illness list after he experienced "recurring symptoms that required further evaluation."

Barmore was hospitalized this summer with blood clots. He returned to practice in November, and played in four games this season for the Patriots, recording six combined tackles and one sack. He played 51% of defensive snaps for New England in its Week 15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Here's the official statement from the Patriots:

"The New England Patriots are placing defensive lineman Christian Barmore on the reserve non-football illness list after he experienced some recurring symptoms that required further evaluation. We appreciate everything Christian did to return to the team this season, but our top priority is Christian's health and wellbeing. We know that he will continue to receive tremendous care and we want to ensure that he gets the time he needs to come back stronger than ever."

Barmore was selected by New England with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. Just this past April, he signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $92 million. It was the largest contract in Patriots franchise history given to a player not named Tom Brady. This came on the heels of Barmore's career year in 2023, where he recorded 64 combined tackles, 8.5 sacks, 16 QB hits and six passes defended.