The New England Patriots burst onto the scene in 2025. In Year 1 of Mike Vrabel's head coaching tenure, the organization saw second-year quarterback Drake Maye ascend to an MVP candidate, while the franchise won the AFC East, the conference as a whole, and found themselves in Santa Clara playing in Super Bowl LX.

That was certainly a momentous start to the Vrabel era, but the blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the big game showed that there is still work to be done. That's where the 2026 NFL Draft comes into focus. New England needs to continue surrounding Maye with top-tier talent so that the franchise can not only get back to the Super Bowl, but also hoist the Lombardi Trophy once they do. Fortunately for the Patriots, they'll have plenty of kicks at the can later this spring as they possess a total of 11 selections at the draft, starting with the 31st overall pick in the first round.

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Below, you can see every selection the Patriots have leading up to the draft, along with our seven-round mock, where we aim to highlight some prospects who could fill various holes on the depth chart.

Patriots' 2026 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 31

Round 2: Pick 63

Round 3: Pick 95

Round 4: Pick 125

Round 4: Pick 131

Round 5: Pick 171

Round 6: Pick 191

Round 6: Pick 198

Round 6: Pick 202

Round 6: Pick 212

Round 7: Pick 247

Patriots seven-round mock draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is to take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, PA. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.