Sweeping changes could be on the horizon in Las Vegas. Until then, the Raiders are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, currently owning the worst record in the league at 2-11. Their shot at securing the top selection could be affected by what happens under center, however, with quarterback Aidan O'Connell "trending upward" in his bid to return from a knee injury in Week 16, as head coach Antonio Pierce announced.

O'Connell has arguably been the Raiders' steadiest hand at quarterback this season, which frankly isn't saying much, but missed the club's Monday night loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Former Falcons prospect Desmond Ridder started in O'Connell's place, completing just 59% of his throws with two interceptions in a 15-9 defeat. O'Connell initially suffered a bone bruise in his knee against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aidan O'Connell LV • QB • #12 CMP% 63.2 YDs 899 TD 4 INT 3 YD/Att 6.61 View Profile

A fourth-round draft pick of the Raiders in 2023, O'Connell has gone winless as the team's spot starter in 2024, throwing four touchdowns to three picks in an 0-4 stretch, but the Purdue product went 4-3 coming off the bench as a rookie. He replaced veteran starter Gardner Minshew on multiple occasions earlier this year, before Minshew was lost for the season with a broken collarbone in late November.

Should O'Connell be unable to suit up for Sunday's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ridder would be in line for another start. In the race for the No. 1 pick next spring, the New York Giants (2-11) also have just two losses but are currently projected to hold the No. 2 pick due to strength of schedule. Five other teams, including the Jaguars and New England Patriots, enter Week 16 with 3-11 records.