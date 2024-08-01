Two of the best wide receivers in the NFL, Davante Adams and Amon-Ra St. Brown, appeared on First We Feast's "Hot Ones" show recently, and they were asked an interesting question: "Which NFL team has the worst fans and why?"

St. Brown listed two fan bases in the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons, because he hates the Packers as a member of the rival Detroit Lions, and then he remembered how no Falcons fans showed up when he last played in Atlanta.

As for Adams, he had a more controversial answer. The Las Vegas Raiders star brought up a couple of expected fan bases like the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, but then he listed the Buffalo Bills.

"All the snowballs and all of that during the game, that's just a lack of respect for another man," said Adams. "You paid to come to my game and you're more focused on hitting me with a snowball?"

Adams also brought up Washington Commanders fans, but apparently forgot that they changed their name, because he called them the "Washington Football Team!"

"I mean, they are obviously just miserable because the stadium is horrible," said Adams. "The city is not great at all."

Adams is correct in saying that Commanders Field is horrible -- and that's probably something their own fans would agree with. Visiting players can't even safely exit the field without almost being crushed by the crumbling venue. As for Adams' comments on the city, it's more likely the All-Pro pass-catcher is referring to Landover, Maryland instead of Washington D.C. The Commanders have their headquarters in Ashburn Virginia, yet play in Maryland.

"Miserable" is an accurate descriptor for fans of the Washington Commanders, but is it true they are the worst NFL fans? Between the stadium, the on-field performance of the team, the uninspiring rebrand and the negative attention its past owner brought, the fans probably deserve to be commended!