The Raiders declined to exercise the fifth-year option on safety Johnathan Abram before the 2022 NFL season. Now, halfway through the schedule, they've parted ways with the former first-round draft pick even sooner. Two days after blowing a 17-point lead for the third time this year, Las Vegas has outright released Abram, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports.

The 26-year-old Mississippi State product, drafted 27th overall by the Raiders' previous regime in 2019, had been a full-time starter for the team up until recent weeks, when he saw a reduced role at the back end of the secondary. The hard-hitting veteran appeared on less than half of defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to Jaguars, which dropped Las Vegas to 2-6 on the season.

Abram was on the final year of his rookie contract thanks to the Raiders declining the fifth-year option, so he would've entered 2023 free agency following the season. Now, he'll have a head start on finding a new home. He was also speculated as a potential trade chip ahead of the NFL's post-Week 8 trade deadline, and becomes just the latest early-round investment by former coach Jon Gruden and former general manager Mike Mayock to be exiled.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

After missing all but one game due to injury as a rookie, Abram started 34 combined games for the Raiders, notably eclipsing 100 tackles in 2021 and logging a career-high two interceptions the year prior.