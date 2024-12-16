The Kirk Cousins show hasn't been pretty in Atlanta this NFL season, but surprisingly enough, the Falcons' embattled quarterback has saved some of his best stuff for the bright lights. Way back in Week 2, he ripped off a near-flawless finish to beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. A few weeks later, matched up with the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, he exploded for 500 yards and four touchdowns in an overtime thriller, briefly turning the Falcons into must-see TV.

Now, with the playoffs just around the corner and Atlanta desperate to keep pace with those Bucs in the NFC South, Cousins will get another opportunity to show out in prime time, and maybe just salvage the Falcons' postseason aspirations in the process. His squad will visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, where the silver and black are headed for what could be their own offseason makeover.

How can you tune in? Which matchups are most pivotal? And who's primed to walk away with the win? Here's our preview and sports betting prediction:

Raiders vs. Falcons where to watch

Date: Monday, Dec. 16 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, Nevada)

TV: ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Odds: Falcons -5.5, O/U 44.5 (SportsLine consensus)

Key matchups

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson vs. Raiders LB Robert Spillane: While Cousins has struggled lately, Robinson's remained the centerpiece of a borderline top-10 rushing offense, giving Atlanta a steady all-purpose weapon out of the backfield. As he approaches 1,400 yards from scrimmage, he'll be up against a solid run-stuffer in Spillane, who leads Las Vegas with 118 tackles, plus seven for loss.

While Cousins has struggled lately, Robinson's remained the centerpiece of a borderline top-10 rushing offense, giving Atlanta a steady all-purpose weapon out of the backfield. As he approaches 1,400 yards from scrimmage, he'll be up against a solid run-stuffer in Spillane, who leads Las Vegas with 118 tackles, plus seven for loss. Falcons WR Darnell Mooney vs. Raiders CB Jack Jones: Drake London is often viewed as the No. 1 pass target in Atlanta, but Mooney has actually been Cousins' most explosive outlet, averaging more than 15 yards per catch as the club's leading wideout. Jones, on the other hand, has been quite erratic in coverage at the back end of Antonio Pierce's defense, though he does have 11 pass breakups.

Drake London is often viewed as the No. 1 pass target in Atlanta, but Mooney has actually been Cousins' most explosive outlet, averaging more than 15 yards per catch as the club's leading wideout. Jones, on the other hand, has been quite erratic in coverage at the back end of Antonio Pierce's defense, though he does have 11 pass breakups. Raiders TE Brock Bowers vs. Falcons S Justin Simmons: If there's been one bright spot for the Raiders this year, it's Bowers, who's enjoying one of the finest debuts by a tight end in NFL history. On the verge of eclipsing 1,000 yards as Las Vegas' most reliable pass catcher, he could face some added attention from Simmons and fellow safety Jessie Bates III while trying to work the middle of the field.

Burning questions

Falcons: Can Cousins get back in the end zone? The veteran signal-caller, who was often known for his steady hand with the Minnesota Vikings, has gone four straight games without throwing a touchdown. Not since Nov. 3 has he accomplished the feat. It stands to reason he'll get a chance against a Raiders defense allowing the second-most points in the NFL, but only time will tell.

The veteran signal-caller, who was often known for his steady hand with the Minnesota Vikings, has gone four straight games without throwing a touchdown. Not since Nov. 3 has he accomplished the feat. It stands to reason he'll get a chance against a Raiders defense allowing the second-most points in the NFL, but only time will tell. Raiders: What's the deal under center? Current starter Aidan O'Connell is battling a knee injury that has him questionable to suit up. Even if he does fight through pain, will he be able to stay upright? The Raiders have had a revolving door at quarterback this year, with former Falcons castoff Desmond Ridder waiting in the wings as the emergency reserve.

Prediction

Neither of these teams inspires a ton of confidence, but there's a reason the Falcons are one game below .500 and the Raiders are seeking just their third win of the year. Cousins needs a rebound like no other, and Allegiant Stadium might be the perfect spot for it, as Pierce's Raiders have lost by multiple scores in four of their last five. The Falcons are liable to surrender chunk plays, but with so much uncertainty surrounding the quarterback spot in Vegas, as has been the case all year, this feels like a prime opportunity for Cousins and Co. to reannounce themselves as an NFC South candidate.

Pick: Falcons 26, Raiders 17

SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein, who is on a 50-28 roll on Falcons picks, has released his best bets for the Week 15 Falcons vs. Raiders Monday night matchup. Hartstein is leaning the Under.