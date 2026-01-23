Back in November, the Los Angeles Rams were visited by Oz the Mentalist and during that visit, he asked Davante Adams to make a Super Bowl prediction. Not only did the Rams' star receiver end up making a pick, but the crazy part is that his prediction still has a chance to pan out.

During his visit with the team, Oz wowed the Rams, and at one point, he turned to Adams.

"Imagine that we go all the way, playoffs. We win, we win, we win, we're in the Super Bowl. See that happening in your mind," Oz told Adams. "Write down the score in the palm of your hand."

After that, Oz then asked Matthew Stafford to throw the ball to two teammates and the quarterback obliged him by throwing it to Kyren Williams and Cobie Durant (This will make sense in after you read the full story).

After that, Adams was asked what team he envisioned the Rams playing in the Super Bowl and here's where things get crazy. Oz asked if it was the Broncos and Adams looked absolutely shocked that Oz was able to read his mind.

Davante Adams picked a Rams-Broncos Super Bowl. ESPN

Adams was then asked to show everyone the final score prediction that he had written in the palm of his hand and he had the Rams winning 23-14 over Denver.

And now, let's rewind back to the part where Stafford threw the ball to Williams and Bryant. Williams' number is 23 and Bryant's number is 14 and everyone in the meeting room was absolutely shocked that Adams wrote down a final score that matched the numbers of the players that Stafford threw the ball to.

You can see the full two-minute video of Adams' Super Bowl prediction below and it's certainly worth watching.

At the time of Oz's visit, the Colts, Patriots and Broncos were all tied atop the AFC at 8-2. The Bills (6-3) and Chiefs (5-4) were also very much alive, so the fact that Adams and Oz predicted a Rams-Broncos Super Bowl is pretty impressive, especially if it actually happens.

The prediction could come true on Sunday if the Broncos beat the Patriots in the AFC Championship game and the Rams take down the Seahawks in the NFC title game.

If the Rams win, Adams will be headed to the Super Bowl for the first time in his 13-year career. The six-time Pro Bowler played in four NFC title games while with the Packers, but Green Bay lost them all. After years of trying, getting to the Super Bowl started to feel like a "mythical thing" for Adams.

"It's obviously exciting to achieve the minor goals along the way that you ultimately need to do to get where you want to be, but yeah, [getting to a Super Bowl] just feels like almost like a mythical thing to me at this point," Adams said this week, via ESPN. "You do everything you can to get there. It's been so hard, and [I've] been working so hard at it. So we're close. We just got to finish it off."

The Rams are a 2.5-point underdog going into Seattle, but that won't faze a team that's full of veterans. Sean McVay is 3-0 in his career when playing a team for the third time in a single season and he could move to 4-0 with a win here. And let's not forget, Adams teamed up with Oz the Mentalist to will a Broncos-Rams Super Bowl into existence, so if Denver wins the early game on Sunday, a Rams win will feel inevitable.