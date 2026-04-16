It's been a busy offseason for uniform changes around the NFL. Although some teams -- like the Falcons and Titans -- have pulled off a major overhaul of their look, the Los Angeles Rams decided they just needed to make a few tweaks to their uniform and they unveiled the new, refreshed look on Thursday.

Let's start with the logo. The team is getting a new primary logo that will be yellow and that will replace the old logo that was both yellow and white (The official name for the Rams' yellow is Sol, but we're going to call it yellow from here on out).

Now, let's get to the uniforms. Although the team isn't getting a total makeover, there will be some noticeable differences when the Rams take the field this year. Here are the three key changes that the team will be making:

The Rams have removed the chest tag from their jersey. They've also eliminated the gradient numbers and pant stripes to give the uniform a more "refined look."

The Rams will also be adding white pants to their primary wardrobe. The Rams also have blue pants and yellow pants, so the addition of white will give them even more options for game day.

The team is also making a change to their jersey sleeves so that their full modern horn is more prominent.

The Rams also added a 3D bumper logo to their helmets.

In the image below, you can see what the old uniforms looked like compared to the new uniforms (The old uniforms are on the left).

As you can see, the most noticeable change on the blue uniforms is that the gradient numbers are gone. On the white uniforms, the most noticeable change is the Rams horn on the sleeve. The logo on the neck line is also change on the white uniform.

As part of this refresh, the Rams will be eliminating their "bone" colored jerseys from their rotation of uniforms.

Of course, the biggest news here isn't the tweaks the Rams just made, it's the fact that they're also going to be unveiling TWO new uniforms at some point this summer. The team released a video touting all the changes that were made on Thursday and buried at the end of the video was a teaser of the two new uniforms that will be coming later this year.

The Rams are the seventh NFL team this offseason to change their uniform, joining the Titans, Falcons and Commanders. The Ravens are also scheduled to unveil a new uniform on Thursday night.