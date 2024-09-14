It's an early-season NFC West clash as the Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. Both teams are 0-1 after losing tight road games by six points each. The Cardinals fell to the Bills, 34-28 while the Rams lost in overtime to the Lions, 26-20. Los Angeles has won 13 of the last 15 meetings, including both last season: 26-9 and 37-14.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Arizona is a 1-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Rams odds, while the over/under for total points is 48.5.

Rams vs. Cardinals spread: Cardinals -1

Rams vs. Cardinals over/under: 48.5 points

Rams vs. Cardinals money line: Cardinals -120, Rams +100

Why the Rams can cover

The Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp connection simply cannot be stopped. With star wide receiver Puka Nacua injured last week on IR for at least the next four games, Kupp will be targeted often by his veteran quarterback. Last week against the Lions, Kupp caught 14 of 21 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown. In the first matchup last season between Arizona and Los Angeles, the Rams top WR caught seven passes for 148 yards and a touchdown. Asking the Cardinals to slow down this connection might be too much.

Another key for the Rams is running back Kyren Williams, who had 50 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries vs. Detroit. Last year, in two matchups vs. Arizona, Williams rushed for a combined 301 yards and a touchdown on only 36 carries. He should see at least 20 touches in this matchup and could find success against a Cardinals defense that is susceptible to the run.

Why the Cardinals can cover

After a dud of an NFL debut, it's time for the Cardinals to unleash rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. In Buffalo, he only caught one of three targets for four yards. Harrison was wide open on the Cardinals' final drive and would've scored the tying touchdown easily but quarterback Kyler Murray scrambled and did not see him. An effective gameplan for Arizona would be to target Harrison early and often against Los Angeles' secondary.

Murray threw for 162 yards and a touchdown and ran for 57 more in the team's defeat last week. In his one game against Los Angeles last year, he threw for 256 yards and a touchdown as well as adding a two yard rushing score. Murray seems fully healthy from his 2022 ACL tear and his mobility should provide an extra advantage for the Cardinals against a Rams front four missing future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald (retired in the offseason).

