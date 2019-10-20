Rams vs. Falcons odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 7 predictions from proven computer model

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is 1-5 overall and 1-1 at home, while the Rams are 3-3 overall and 2-1 on the road. Los Angeles is 4-2 against the spread this season and is averaging 370.8 yards of total offense per game. Atlanta, meanwhile, is 1-5 against the spread this season, but enters Sunday's showdown averaging 317.8 passing yards per game, which ranks second in the NFL. The L.A. Rams are favored by three-points in the latest Falcons vs. Rams odds, while the Over-Under is set at 54.5. Before entering any Rams vs. Falcons picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.





The model has taken into account that Atlanta was within striking distance last week, but couldn't close the gap -- falling 34-33 to the Arizona Cardinals. The losing side was boosted by quarterback Matt Ryan, who passed for 356 yards and four touchdowns on 36 attempts. Ryan ended up with a passer rating of 144.90. Not surprisingly, Ryan's sharp performance set his single-game passing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, the Rams were tied with San Francisco at halftime before failing to score a point in the second half, eventually losing 20-7. Quarterback Jared Goff had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered. In fact, Goff finished with just 78 yards passing against San Francisco.

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching Rams vs. Falcons: Atlanta enters Sunday's matchup with 15 passing touchdowns, which ranks first in the NFL. The Rams have also displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league in rushing touchdowns (9).

