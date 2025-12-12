The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 15 as one of the hottest teams in the NFL. L.A. has won seven of its last eight games and is currently the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC entering this weekend's showdown against the Detroit Lions. However, the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers aren't far behind with 10-3 and 9-4 records, respectively.

After losing for the first time in nearly two months against the Carolina Panthers, the Rams recorded a 45-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals to move to 10-3 overall and 3-1 against NFC West opponents. The Rams' lone loss against NFC West competition came against the 49ers on "Thursday Night Football" back on Oct. 2.

The Lions enter this week with an 8-5 record after defeating the Dallas Cowboys, 44-30. Detroit is seeking its first two-game win streak since winning four consecutive games after losing in Week 1 to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions are currently the No. 8 seed -- behind the Chicago Bears -- just outside the the NFC playoff picture.

Let's break down this NFC matchup, but first, here's how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Rams vs. Lions live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 14 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 14 | 4:25 p.m. ET Location: SoFi Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

SoFi Stadium -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Rams -5.5, O/U 55.5 (via DraftKings)

Rams vs. Lions: Need to know

Stafford is betting favorite to win NFL MVP. Entering Week 15, Stafford is the clear-cut favorite (-180 on DraftKings) to win his first MVP award. Stafford is currently ahead of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. After Stafford threw an interception against Carolina for the first time since Week 3, he bounced back by throwing three touchdown passes against Arizona. Stafford has thrown for 35 touchdowns against only four interceptions.

The two most competitive division races in football currently are in the NFC West and the NFC North. Detroit enters the week behind the Packers and Bears in the standings. Detroit has a key matchup at the end of the season against the Bears. That game could decide the division and/or a postseason berth. This isn't exactly a must-win game (yet) for Detroit, but a victory over Los Angeles would certainly help its chances with only three regular-season games remaining after this week. Rams control their fate for the top seed. Even after a hiccup against Carolina, the Rams control their destiny to earn the No. 1 overall seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs. If Los Angeles wins out, it will get the No. 1 seed. However, a matchup against the Lions this week and against the Seahawks the following week loom large. It's also notable that the 49ers play the Seahawks in Week 18. That game could decide the division, too, depending on how next week plays out.

Rams vs. Lions prediction, pick

This is one of the best games of the week in the NFL. For the Rams, a win can create more separation at the top of the NFC West, while a win for Detroit would be massive for its postseason chances. My prediction is that this game will be high-scoring, and the Lions will cover the spread on the road. Pick: Lions +5.5, Over 55.5