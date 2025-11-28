The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 13 as one of the hottest teams in the NFL. L.A. is riding a six-game winning streak, but it will be tested with a key NFC showdown against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The 9-2 Rams are now the No. 1 seed in the NFC after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been playing at an MVP level this season. After having his worst statistical performance of the 2025 campaign against the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month, Stafford responded with another standout effort against Tampa Bay. Stafford finished 25 of 35 for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-7 win.

The Panthers had an opportunity to jump into first place in the NFC South after the Buccaneers lost to the Rams, but couldn't capitalize. The Panthers lost to the San Francisco 49ers 20-9 on Monday and will now have to face the conference's best team at home on a short week.

Let's break down this NFC matchup, but first, here's how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Rams vs. Panthers live

Date : Sunday, Nov. 30 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 30 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Rams -10.5, O/U 45.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Rams vs. Panthers: Need to know

Stafford is betting favorite to win NFL MVP. Entering Week 13, Stafford is the clear-cut favorite (-220 on FanDuel) to win his first MVP award. Stafford is currently ahead of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Stafford has been playing at a very high level this season, passing for 2,830 yards, 30 touchdowns with only two interceptions while completing 66.5% of his attempts. Stafford has helped elevate this Rams offense to new heights.

In the Panthers' comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons earlier this month, Young was fantastic. He finished 31 of 45 for 448 yards and three touchdowns. It was the best start of his NFL career. However, he followed it up with a lackluster performance against the 49ers. He finished 18 of 29 for 169 yards and tossed two interceptions. Young's play throughout this season -- and his entire NFL career -- has been full of ups and downs. Young will need to be at his best against the Rams for his team to pull off the upset. Rams control their fate for the top seed. After the Cowboys pulled off a shocking win over the Eagles after trailing by as many as 21 points, it opened the door for Los Angeles to move to the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. And that's exactly what happened. The Rams had another dominant performance against Tampa Bay, and now control their own destiny to earn the coveted first-round bye. However, the Eagles do own the head-to-head tiebreaker so there is no wiggle room for a Los Angeles squad that also has eight-win Seattle and San Francisco nipping at its heels.

Rams vs. Panthers prediction, pick

The Rams are playing like the best team in football after losing to the 49ers last month. It was a season-changing loss for Los Angeles. The Panthers are still in the NFC South hunt, and a win over Los Angeles would go a long way toward potentially winning the division. This game will be decided in the fourth quarter. The Rams will win, but Carolina should cover the double-digit spread. Pick: Panthers +10.5, Under 45.5