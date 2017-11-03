Randall Cunningham: 'I'm praying Carson Wentz outdoes everything we've all done'

Donovan McNabb urged his kids to get autographs from Carson Wentz and is on record saying he thinks the Philadelphia Eagles' current quarterback will break all of his franchise passing records.

And, now, Randall Cunningham hopes McNabb is right.

In fact, he prays McNabb is right.

"He's a beast," Cunningham said of Wentz on SportsRadio 94WIP. "I'm praying he outdoes everything we've all done in Philadelphia."

The "we" that Cunningham mentions presumably includes himself and McNabb, a six-time Pro Bowler who set virtually every all-time Eagles record as the team's quarterback from 1999-2009.

Cunningham, the NFL's prototypical pre-Michael Vick dual threat, quarterbacked the Eagles from 1985-1995, earning four trips to the Pro Bowl and, more memorably, a place in team history for his highlight-reel athleticism.

He told 94.1 WIP that "the whole point [of] being an NFL player is to be a role model," and Wentz, what with his MVP credentials halfway through the 2017 season, has done that for yet another big-name Eagles QB that came before him.

"He is my favorite player in the NFL," Cunningham said. "Period."