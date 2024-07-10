Happy midweek, everyone! John Breech is still rewatching Joe Burrow's latest interviews, so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL, right here in the Pick Six newsletter.

1. Richard Seymour joins Tom Brady to buy Raiders

Richard Seymour spent nearly a decade as Tom Brady's teammate with the New England Patriots. Now the retired Hall of Fame defensive lineman is rejoining Brady off the field, per NBC Sports, with plans to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Brady's reported bid to join Raiders ownership has been on hold for a while now, but the former quarterback's efforts will apparently benefit from Seymour chipping in.

2. Dak Prescott contract talks: QB reveals current status

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is currently on track to play out the final year of his contract. And he doesn't seem too worried about it, revealing this week that negotiations for a new long-term deal are ongoing, and that the "money will take care of itself." Prescott also suggested he'll be content if an extension isn't in place by the start of training camp, saying his "mind flips" fully to football once the season approaches.

3. Top 20 defensive linemen: Chris Jones is the new No. 1

The NFL is no longer home to an active Aaron Donald, who retired this offseason. So who headlines the game's elite defensive linemen? That would be none other than Chris Jones, the longtime Kansas City Chiefs star, according to Tyler Sullivan, who ranked the top 20 interior defenders ahead of training camp:

In truth, Jones had rivaled for this top spot long before the Rams star hung up his helmet, but his official coronation can now begin with Donald retired. Jones has been a central figure in Kansas City's dynasty and is a three-time Super Bowl champion. He's been a first-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons and is coming off a 2023 season where he posted 10.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits. Per PFF, no other interior defender has had a higher pressure rate than Jones. The definition of a superstar defensive tackle.



4. Adams says Rodgers keeps trying to lure him to Jets

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams haven't played together in three years, but that hasn't stopped the former from recruiting the latter, who's entering his third season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Appearing recently on the "Up and Adams" show, Adams revealed that the New York Jets quarterback is still trying to lure him to Gang Green: "He's in the ear. But it's not as easy. Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and the potential of doing this and that, but ... I'm a Raider and he knows that."

5. Bills rookie WR opens up: 'I'm not Stef, I'm just Keon'

Few rookies have become fan favorites as quickly as Keon Coleman, the Buffalo Bills' second-round draft pick. And Coleman isn't fazed by lofty expectations for his NFL debut, even with the Bills set to lean on him after saying goodbye to veteran receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis: "All I gotta do is come in, be myself, be who I'm supposed to be," he told CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden. "Because I'm not Gabe, I'm not Stef, I'm just Keon. We got a lot of other guys that definitely complement my game ... to make things work."

6. Extra points: Panthers fire exec; Fournette return?

