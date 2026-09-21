The second NFL Sunday of the year was much different than the first. Last Sunday featured the most combined points per game (53.3) in Week 1 of NFL history, while Week 2 didn't quite deliver.

The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears had to play in a torrential downpour and mustered just 12 total points. The Houston Texans couldn't score a single touchdown against the new-look Cincinnati Bengals defense, and Aaron Rodgers couldn't get the Pittsburgh Steelers into the end zone against the New England Patriots either. The Atlanta Falcons were again atrocious, and the Los Angeles Chargers were again upset by a team they probably should have defeated.

There were several bad losses on Sunday and a lot of disappointing results. They say Week 1 is a liar, but many teams should hope that Week 2 is the actual liar. Let's power-rank the five worst losses from around the NFL this past Sunday.

Historical data courtesy of CBS Sports Research

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers fell to the Patriots in New England, 20-3. It matched the fewest points in any game started and finished in Aaron Rodgers' career, going back to Week 1 of 2021.

Rodgers completed 23 of 39 passes for 187 yards and one interception, while fumbling twice. The Steelers went 2-of-12 on third downs, while recording just 235 yards of total offense. Pittsburgh has just 499 total yards through two weeks, which are the fewest through two games in Rodgers' Hall of Fame career.

It's not like the Patriots were fantastic either. They converted just four of 12 third downs, while Drake Maye threw for 208 yards and an interception. Fans want to know where the MVP finalist they had last year went.

So, what's the ceiling for the Steelers? They have a new head coach, but it's tough not to judge this team like we have the Steelers squads of recent years. This is a team that can potentially steal a playoff spot, but it isn't a legitimate contender. Rodgers is looking his age, the offensive line is struggling to protect and DK Metcalf can't catch.

4. Washington Commanders

If you want me to overreact to Week 2, I can definitely do that with the Washington Commanders. You may say that a 37-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys shouldn't qualify for one of the worst losses of the week, but with what we saw on Sunday afternoon, the Commanders are cooked.

Washington is 0-2 for the first time since 2019, and 2-12 over its past 14 games. Dak Prescott may have proved that this is still one of the worst defenses in the NFL, as he threw for 279 yards, four touchdowns and just five incompletions.

The real reason the Commanders make this list is because star quarterback Jayden Daniels dislocated his left elbow again. Initial X-rays showed no fracture, but could he miss more time than he did in 2025? Daniels didn't have surgery on his elbow last year. Should he have? If he does now, how long will that keep him off the field?

Commanders fans can't be feeling optimistic about how the season is going, and Sunday was a disaster. They are already without star left tackle Laremy Tunsil, while his replacement, Brandon Coleman, left yesterday with a finger injury. Meanwhile, star guard Sam Cosmi is in concussion protocol.

Jayden Daniels NFL injury history

When Injury Games missed 2025 Week 2 Knee sprain 2 2025 Week 7 Hamstring strain 1 2025 Week 9 Dislocated left elbow 7 2026 Week 2 Dislocated left elbow ???

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Bengals in Week 1 after losing the turnover battle 4-1, and the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 provided a great bounce-back opportunity. Not only is Cleveland perceived to be one of the worst teams in the NFL, but this was also a revenge game for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Browns and then ditched by the organization for Deshaun Watson. There was no way Baker and the Bucs were going to lose as 8.5-point favorites. Right? Right?!

The Bucs fell to the Browns on Sunday, 23-19, while Mayfield threw for 182 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Bucs are 0-2 for the first time since 2014, and 3-10 in their past 13 games after starting the 2025 campaign 5-1. Mayfield has committed 17 turnovers in his past 13 contests and is now 0-2 vs. his former team!

Everything about this game was gross, with a two-hour, 12-minute lightning delay late in the fourth quarter. It set the stage for Mayfield to lead a game-winning drive on a rain-soaked field, but that possession ended on downs at the Browns' 20-yard line.

What's going on with Todd Bowles' defense? Watson completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in what was his first win since Week 2 of 2024. It was actually reported before the game that Cleveland could be looking to make a change at quarterback depending on how Sunday went!

You don't want to overreact to Week 2 too much, but Bowles may be on the hottest seat in the NFL, Mayfield isn't playing up to the contract he just signed, and the Buccaneers don't look like the top dog in the NFC South. That honor may belong to the New Orleans Saints, who just upset the Baltimore Ravens. Or maybe it's the Carolina Panthers, who won the division last year. Right now, it's definitely not the Bucs. You can't lose to the BROWNS in your home opener.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

If we were making a list of most disappointing teams through two weeks, the Chargers are likely headlining. They lost to the Arizona Cardinals in their season opener and then to the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday, 26-14. That makes the Chargers the first team in NFL history to start 0-2 with losses to 14-loss teams from the previous season.

It's clear that Justin Herbert hasn't been good. He threw for 192 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on Sunday, but he's far from the lone issue. Not only is his offensive line and wide receiving corps struggling, but this Chargers defense has been a disappointment. Not many people saw Tre Tucker exploding for 119 yards receiving and a touchdown on five catches yesterday!

What's even more disappointing is that the Chargers' schedule gets much tougher immediately. At 0-2, are they done?

This eight-week stretch features three of last year's four conference championship teams, along with the last four NFL MVPs in Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Best of luck to Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers in turning this thing around.

1. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are the worst team in the NFL right now, and they fell to the Panthers in their home opener on Sunday, 34-3.

With Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. still out, it's been mostly Cooper Rush under center. With him, Atlanta has registered the worst passer rating (38.2) by any team through two games since the 2019 Miami Dolphins. The Falcons are apparently the fourth team since play-by-play was first tracked in 1978 to not have a red zone drive through the first two games of a season!

When the Falcons finally yanked Rush and inserted undrafted rookie Jack Strand at quarterback on Sunday, the fans in Mercedes-Benz Stadium responded with a standing ovation. Strand then threw a pick-six on his first NFL passing attempt.

Rush and Strand combined to complete 18 of 32 passes for 129 yards and three interceptions in Week 2. It's hard to watch Drake London and Bijan Robinson shake their heads in frustration on the sideline. Sure, the Falcons offense should be "better" with Penix or Tagovailoa in, but how much better? I still think the Falcons are one of the worst teams in the NFL, and Sunday proved it.

You can be happy your favorite team is not the Falcons, but they are about to become a league-wide problem. Atlanta is scheduled to play its next THREE games all in prime time! The NFL needs to step in and do something.

Week Opponent Occasion Week 3 at Green Bay Packers "Thursday Night Football" Week 4 at New Orleans Saints "Monday Night Football" Week 5 vs. Baltimore Ravens "Sunday Night Football"