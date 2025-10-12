BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens benched quarterback Cooper Rush for Tyler Huntley trailing 17-3 in the fourth quarter of their Week 6 game against the Rams. Rush, signed this offseason to be Lamar Jackson's backup, was elevated to starter after Jackson suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4.

In a 44-10 loss to the Texans in Week 5, Rush threw for 179 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He was just 11 for 19 for 72 yards and an interception through three-plus quarters when he got pulled for Huntley.

Huntley's emergence provided the biggest cheers of the day for a downtrodden Ravens crowd. Jackson's fan-favorite backup from 2020-23, Huntley made the Pro Bowl in 2022, when he started four games in Jackson's absence.

Huntley joined the Browns as a free agent in 2024 but did not make the team. He returned to Baltimore as part of its practice squad before the injury-stricken Dolphins came calling. Huntley started five games in Miami last season, going 2-3, before rejoining the Browns this offseason. He again failed to make the 53-man roster, and Baltimore signed him to its practice squad. Huntley was elevated to the active roster following Jackson's injury.

Huntley immediately gave Baltimore's offense a boost with his legs and got the offense into the red zone before the drive fizzled out and he threw incomplete on fourth-and-10.