Ravens cut Diego Pavia from Lamar Jackson's QB room before start of training camp

Diego Pavia's stay with the Baltimore Ravens didn't last long. After signing the 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt on May 1, the Ravens waived him 83 days later on Thursday, just one day before rookies were set to report to Baltimore's training camp.

Pavia was in the mix to compete for the third spot on Baltimore's quarterback depth chart behind two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and former Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley. Pavia's competition for that spot was 2022 seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson and 2026 undrafted free agent Joe Fagnano out of Connecticut. There's a good chance the Ravens won't carry more than Jackson and Huntley on the 53-man roster during the 2026 season, with the third quarterback spending most of their time on the team's practice squad. Baltimore will likely divide up the majority of their preseason game reps between those two quarterbacks.

The 2025 Heisman runner-up led the Commodores to their first 10-win season in school history while setting single-season school records for wins, passing yards (3,539) and passing touchdowns (29). He ranked second in college football in total yards per game (338.5) and tied for third in the sport in total touchdowns (39). Pavia's 119 career total touchdowns and 88 career passing touchdowns both led college football since 2022. At his size (5-foot-10, 203 pounds), sticking around the NFL will be an uphill battle for the 24-year-old rookie. That's especially true for NFL teams that could view him as not worth the time, given the potential distraction factor he brings. Pavia posted an expletive-filled image about the Heisman voters after he lost out on the award to Fernando Mendoza before eventually apologizing for doing so.