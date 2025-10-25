Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable to make his return to the field in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. Jackson, who missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury suffered vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, ran the scout team offense despite being a full participant in practice on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport.

The two-time league MVP was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday's work indicates he could be roughly a week away from returning to game action, according to Rapoport. If Jackson is unable to play Sunday, backup Tyler Huntley, recently signed off the practice squad, would be in line to start against Chicago. Coach John Harbaugh was noncommittal on starting Jackson when asked Friday.

The 1-5 Ravens have lost four straight games, and were out-scored by a combined 48 points in the last two losses to the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams, in which Cooper Rush started at quarterback. John Harbaugh actually announced Friday that if Jackson can't go, Tyler Huntley would start vs. Chicago instead of Rush.

In his first four starts this season, Jackson completed a career-high 71.6% of his passes for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. As a rusher, he picked up 166 yards on the ground and another touchdown. Jackson is averaging a career-low 41.5 rushing yards per game this season.

The Bears are no pushover, as Ben Johnson's squad has won four straight games and leads the NFL in takeaways (16) and turnover margin (+11). The Ravens are 4-11 without Jackson under center since 2019, which was his first season as Baltimore's full-time starter. He is 24-3 against the NFC in his career, which is the highest win percentage by a quarterback in non-conference games since the merger.