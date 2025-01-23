Days after dropping what would've been a game-tying two-point conversion late in the Baltimore Ravens' AFC divisional loss to the Buffalo Bills, Mark Andrews finally broke his silence in a post on his Instagram account, apologizing for his critical error and vowing to bounce back from one of the lowest points of his career. Andrews did not speak to reporters nor made any other statements after Sunday evening's game, where he had a pass that would've tied the game at 27-all with 1:33 left to play go through his hands.

"It's impossible to adequately express how I feel. I'm absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday," Andrews wrote. "I'm devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans. I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else. That is why it's taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly.

Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I've felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me. I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward. I thank everyone who has shown me and our team genuine support these past several days. Despite the negativity, I've seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization.

"Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there's still a lot of light in this world. I'm now going to do my part to bounce back and contribute to it. #GodBless "

As a perennial Pro Bowl and All-Pro tight end as well as the Ravens' all-time franchise leader in multiple receiving categories, Andrews is normally among the most sure-handed tight ends in the NFL. Which is what made his mistakes in the AFC divisional round so shocking: In addition to dropping what would've been an easy two-point conversion to tie the game and give Baltimore a chance to force overtime, Andrews also lost a fumble midway through the fourth quarter that led to a field goal in a game Buffalo ended up winning 27-25.

Andrews remains a core member of this generation of Ravens, which is still trying to break through and go to the Super Bowl for the first time. Andrews was taken by the Ravens in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, pairing him directly with Ravens quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Lamar Jackson.