The Baltimore Ravens had two important starters return to practice on Friday as center Tyler Linderbaum and Mark Andrews were spotted on the practice field, per The Athletic. This is the first time Andrews has participated in practice since being involved in a car accident on Aug. 14.

Two Wednesdays ago, the Ravens announced that Andrews was involved in a car accident while driving to the team facilities. He was evaluated by team medical staff, and did not suffer any apparent injuries. Andrews then went on to participate in team meetings that day.

"I appreciate everyone's thoughts and well wishes," Andrews said in a statement at the time. "This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seatbelts and remaining alert while driving a car."

In 10 games played last season, Andrews caught 45 passes for 544 yards and six touchdowns. He missed six games due to a serious injury suffered during a Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, which NFL Media reported to be a cracked fibula and ligament damage to the ankle. The injury occurred during a play which is now illegal: The "hip-drop" tackle. Andrews did return for the AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, and caught two passes for 15 yards.

Coincidentally, the Ravens open up their 2024 season against the Chiefs this Thursday night, in a rematch of the top two teams from the AFC a year ago.