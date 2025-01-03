Our Week 18 Saturday AFC North doubleheader begins in Baltimore as Lamar Jackson and the 11-5 Ravens host the 3-13 Cleveland Browns. The division is up for grabs this weekend, and the Ravens can clinch the AFC North before the Pittsburgh Steelers even kick off on Saturday night by defeating Cleveland.

The Ravens are well rested, as their last game took place on Christmas night in Houston. Baltimore throttled the Texans in that matchup, 31-2. As for the Browns, they fell at home to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday, 20-3. The Browns have failed to score more than seven points in three straight games now.

Let's break down this AFC showdown, but first, here's how to watch the game:

All NFL odds are via SportsLine Consensus.

Browns vs. Ravens where to watch



Date: Saturday, Jan. 4 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)

Channel: ABC/ESPN | Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Ravens -17.5 O/U 41.5

Clinching Scenarios

Ravens clinch AFC North title with:

Win or tie vs. Cleveland Pittsburgh loss or tie vs. Cincinnati

Prediction

The spread on this game is shocking, as the 17.5 points are the most points the Ravens have ever been favored by. The Browns have never been this big of an underdog, either. The Ravens have all the motivation in the world to win this game in front of their home fans, while the Browns are probably more excited for the disastrous 2024 campaign to be over with.

This Browns defense will need to be prepared to contain this historic Ravens offense. Jackson leads a unit that has racked up the third-most yards per play (6.87) in a season in NFL history, and the second-most yards per rush (5.72). The Ravens are on pace to be the first team to lead the league in yards per attempt and yards per rush since the 2001 Rams. Jackson and running mate Derrick Henry have combined for 2,635 rushing yards, which are the most rushing yards in a single season by a QB-RB duo in NFL history.

Offensively for the Browns, multiple reports indicate quarterback Bailey Zappe will get his first start of the season, although Dorian Thompson-Robinson could play as well. DTR struggled in his last two starts, completing 54.3% of his passes for 327 yards, zero touchdowns, three interceptions and one lost fumble. During his two years with the New England Patriots, Zappe went 4-4 as the starter, and threw for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His first NFL action came against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, and Zappe actually took the Packers to overtime before eventually falling, 27-24.

While the spread is massive, I will take Baltimore to cover. The Ravens are 3-0 SU and ATS since their bye week, while the Browns are 0-5 SU and ATS in their last five games. If you're scared of the big number, keep in mind the Ravens covered as 16.5-point road favorites in Week 15 against the New York Giants, winning 35-14.

Pick: Ravens 30, Browns 10