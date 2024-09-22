The Baltimore Ravens look to avoid an 0-3 start to the 2024 season when they travel to Texas to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens (0-2) fell at home to the Raiders, 26-23, while the Cowboys (1-1) were blown out at home by the Saints, 44-19. This is only the seventh time these two teams have played in the regular season, with Baltimore winning five of the previous six meetings. The last time they played, the Ravens won 34-17 in 2020.

Ravens vs. Cowboys spread: Ravens -1

Ravens vs. Cowboys over/under: 47.5 points

Ravens vs. Cowboys money line: Ravens -116, Cowboys -103

Why the Ravens can cover

There may be no such thing as must-win games in Week 3 but this is fairly close for the Ravens. For a team that easily could be 2-0, starting 0-3 and being potentially three games behind Pittsburgh in the AFC North would be crushing to their division title hopes. Baltimore came so close to the game tying touchdown in Week 1 at Kansas City before blowing a 10 point fourth quarter lead in a stunning defeat against Las Vegas last week.

In two games, two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has thrown for 520 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 167 more yards. His play isn't the reason for the team's 0-2 record. Baltimore's defense, however, has surrendered 53 points despite only giving up 306 yards per game. They will need to hold the Cowboys' potent offense down as New Orleans did last week in order to secure the road victory as a slight favorite. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys have to be better on defense than they were last week against New Orleans, giving up six touchdowns to the Saints on their first six possessions. On offense, Dallas had to abandon the rushing attack and pass often after the second quarter in catch-up mode. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 293 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions in the defeat. He faces a stingy Ravens unit this week, although Baltimore has allowed the most passing yards per game thus far (257.0) in 2024.

Dallas will have to rely on its top receiver, CeeDee Lamb, to exploit the Baltimore secondary. Lamb, who signed a four-year, $136 million extension in August, caught four passes for 90 yards and a touchdown against New Orleans. Third year receiver Jalen Tolbert (6-82-0 last week) and veteran Brandin Cooks (2-19-0) must make plays for opposing defenses such as Baltimore's not to focus as much on Lamb. The potential return of tight end Jake Ferguson would also be a big help for Dallas' potent passing attack. See which team to pick here.

