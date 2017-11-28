Reading this headline takes longer than watching Tom Savage's postgame presser
Savage's press conference had only one question, and it was asked by Savage himself
The Houston Texans got the ball back late in the fourth quarter down by seven points to the Baltimore Ravens. There was 2:53 on the clock when the ball went out of the end zone for a touchback.
Within 37 seconds, the Ravens had the ball back and a chance to seal the game. After a first-down pass to C.J. Fiedorowicz gained nine yards, Tom Savage tried to force another pass over the middle to Fiedorowicz, only to see it land right in the arms of linebacker Anthony Levine.
The only thing that was shorter than Savage's attempt at a game-tying drive was his postgame press conference. It lasted all of ... three seconds? Maybe?
Savage walked to the podium, looked to his left, looked straight ahead, and then walked off while asking simply, "We good?" He asked the only question at his own press conference! Whatever questions the media had for him will have to be asked on Tuesday.
-
Playoff Picture: Ravens slide into WC
Also, we can say goodbye to a trio of teams in the Browns, 49ers and Giants
-
Ravens gut out win vs. Texans: Takeaways
The Ravens won pretty handily on Monday night, but they have serious issues on one side of...
-
Ravens fool Texans with fake punt
Sam Koch lofted one down the sideline and wound up with a first down
-
Crabtree, Talib suspended two games each
The Raiders receiver and Broncos cornerback were each given two game suspensions
-
What Crabtree did with his chain
Michael Crabtree anticipated that Aqib Talib would try to grab his chain once again
-
Connor Williams draft profile, NFL fits
Assessing Texas' star left tackle as a top offensive linemen prospect in the 2018 NFL Draf...
Add a Comment