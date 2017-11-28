Reading this headline takes longer than watching Tom Savage's postgame presser

The Houston Texans got the ball back late in the fourth quarter down by seven points to the Baltimore Ravens. There was 2:53 on the clock when the ball went out of the end zone for a touchback.

Within 37 seconds, the Ravens had the ball back and a chance to seal the game. After a first-down pass to C.J. Fiedorowicz gained nine yards, Tom Savage tried to force another pass over the middle to Fiedorowicz, only to see it land right in the arms of linebacker Anthony Levine.

The only thing that was shorter than Savage's attempt at a game-tying drive was his postgame press conference. It lasted all of ... three seconds? Maybe?

Never forget where you were for Tom Savage’s Week 12 Monday night press conference. pic.twitter.com/GS3fmW0raJ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 28, 2017

Savage walked to the podium, looked to his left, looked straight ahead, and then walked off while asking simply, "We good?" He asked the only question at his own press conference! Whatever questions the media had for him will have to be asked on Tuesday.