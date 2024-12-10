A competitive race for the AFC's three wild card spots will be part of what should be a thrilling conclusion to the 2024 regular season. Six teams are vying for those three spots, with the winners earning a ticket into the playoffs with a shot at advancing to Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.

The Baltimore Ravens are currently holding onto the top wild card spot, with the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos right on their heels. The Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins are on the outside looking in. The Cincinnati Bengals kept their faint playoff hopes alive after defeating the Cowboys on Monday night.

The final month of the regular season will ultimately determine which of these teams will be moving on when it concludes on Jan. 5. In order to get a better idea on how this will all play out, we decided to take a look an each team's remaining schedule. As you'll see below, a few teams have a significant advantage as far as their remaining schedules are concerned.

We've also included our final win-loss record for every team and along with a prediction on whether or not each will be in the playoffs four weeks from now.

*All times Eastern

Baltimore Ravens (8-5)

Date Opponent Opponent's record Week 15 -- Sunday, Dec. 15 (1 p.m.) at New York Giants 2-11 Week 16 -- Saturday, Dec. 21 (4:30 p.m.) Pittsburgh Steelers 10-3 Week 17 -- Wednesday, Dec. 25 (4:30 p.m.) at Houston Texans 8-5 Week 18 -- Sunday, Jan. 5 (1 p.m.) Cleveland Browns 3-10 Opponents' combined record

23-29 (.442)

Sunday's game is big for the Ravens, who have the daunting task of playing three games over a 10-day span. If they are able to beat the Giants, the Ravens would likely only need to win one of their final three games in order to punch their playoff ticket.

While the Steelers (who defeated Baltimore back in Week 11) and Texans are tough opponents, the Ravens' other two remaining opponents have a combined 5-21 record. The Ravens will surely be looking for payback in Week 18 against a Browns team that shocked them back in Week 8.

Baltimore does have a pretty significant weapon for the stretch run in running back Derrick Henry, who has received a rationed workload in an effort to keep him fresh for the long haul.

"Derrick hasn't had a lot of carries, a lot of wear and tear on him this year, so I think it's set up perfectly for him to finish the year like he's capable of and what we expect out of him," Ravens running backs coach coach Willie Taggart said during their Week 14 bye. "Derrick is fresh right now, and that's great."

I could see Baltimore running the table during the season's final month. It has two of the league's best offensive players in Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is enjoying yet another MVP-caliber season. But their shaky secondary was enough to convince me to give the Ravens one loss during the final four weeks. The Ravens also have a penchant for shooting themselves in the foot.

But if they can run the table, Baltimore could possibly steal the North from the Steelers, who, like the Ravens, also have to play three games in an extremely short span (11 days) over the next three weeks.

Final record: 11-6



11-6 Playoffs? Yes



Cincinnati Bengals (5-8)

Date Opponent Opponent's record Week 15 -- Sunday, Dec. 15 (1 p.m.) at Tennessee Titans 3-10 Week 16 -- Thursday, Dec. 19 (8:15 p.m.) Cleveland Browns 3-10 Week 17 -- Sunday, Dec. 29 (1 p.m.) Denver Broncos 8-5 Week 18 -- Sunday, Jan. 5 (1 p.m.) Pittsburgh Steelers 10-3 Opponents' combined record

24-28 (.462)

Cincinnati received a stay of execution after pulling off a gritty 27-20 win in Dallas. Once again, the Bengals received Herculean efforts from quarterback Joe Burrow (369 yards and three touchdowns) and wideout Ja'Marr Chase (177 yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions).

The Bengals possessing the NFL's top QB-WR duo has given them a slight shot at making the playoffs, but Cincinnati has virtually no margin for error. The Bengals need to run the table while also getting outside help. Fortunately for the Bengals, they have two games against three-win teams on tap before getting a mini bye before their Week 17 game with visiting Denver. If Cincinnati wins its next two games, its matchup with the Broncos will certainly have the feel of a playoff game.

Cincinnati's defense, which has been historically bad this season, needs to build off the momentum it appeared to gain Monday night in Dallas. There is a tangible reason to believe that that will happen, and that's the continued improvement of some of the Bengals' younger defenders that have been called upon due to injuries.

Final record: 8-9



8-9 Playoffs? No



Date Opponent Opponent's' record Week 15 -- Sunday, Dec. 15 (4:25 p.m.) Indianapolis Colts 6-7 Week 16 -- Sunday, Dec. 22 (4:05 p.m.) at Los Angeles Chargers 8-5 Week 17 -- Sunday, December 29 (1 p.m.) at Cincinnati Bengals 5-8 Week 18 -- Sunday, Jan. 5 Kansas City Chiefs 12-1 Opponents' combined record

31-21 (.59.6)

Sean Payton's team has the toughest remaining road, capped off with a Week 18 showdown with the Chiefs. A positive for Denver is that the Chiefs may already have the No. 1 seed locked up by then. Kansas City will undoubtedly rest Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and others if that's the case.

Like the Ravens, Denver's upcoming game is a massive one, especially when you consider that its following two games are both on the road. One thing to watch during the Broncos' final month is whether or not Bo Nix hits the rookie wall. Nix may have already started to hit it; he failed to complete 60% of his passes in his last two starts with three touchdowns and two picks.

The Broncos won both of those games, though, with the offense scoring a combined 70 points. One reason for Denver's offensive success in those games was the play of second-year running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who ran for a career-high 84 yards in last Monday night's win over Cleveland. McLaughlin's emergence would be big for the Broncos, who also possess the league's second-ranked scoring defense.

Every year, a team stumbles late after a fast start. Denver may be that team this year, especially if Nix and and the defense continue to go in the wrong direction.

Final record: 9-8



9-8 Playoffs: No



Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

Date Opponent Opponent's record Week 15 -- Sunday, Dec. 15 (4:25 p.m.) at Denver Broncos 8-5 Week 16 -- Sunday, Dec. 22 (1 p.m.) Tennessee Titans 3-10 Week 17 -- Sunday, Dec. 29 (1 p.m.) at New York Giants 2-11 Week 18 -- Sunday, Jan. 5 (1 p.m.) Jacksonville Jaguars 3-10 Opponents' combined record

16-36 (.308)

The Colts have the easiest remaining schedule, but their 6-7 record has left them with very little margin for error. It also makes Sunday's game in Denver a pseudo playoff game.

If Indianapolis losses in Denver, it'll probably have to run the table after that to have any hopes at making the playoffs. Its final three opponents each have bad records, but all three are capable of pulling off an upset.

The Colts' final month of the year will likely go how second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson goes. Avoiding mistakes is going to be critical for Richardson down the stretch. He threw two picks during the Colts' Week 12 win over the Colts, but before that, Richardson had thrown just one interception in his previous five games. The Colts need that Richardson during the season's final month. Indianapolis also needs more production from Jonathan Taylor, who should be fresh coming off the team's Week 14 bye.

Indianapolis, despite shaky quarterback play, finds itself in the thick of the wild card race. But I don't see that continuing unless Richardson ups his game down the stretch.

Final record: 8-9



8-9 Playoffs: No



Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)

Date Opponent Opponent's record Week 15 -- Sunday, Dec. 15 (4:25 p.m.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-6 Week 16 -- Sunday, Dec. 22 (4:05 p.m.) Denver Broncos 8-5 Week 17 -- Sunday, Dec. 29 (1 p.m.) at New England Patriots 3-10 Week 18 -- Sunday, Jan. 5 (1 p.m.) at Las Vegas Raiders 2-11 Opponents' combined record

20-32 (.385)

Jim Harbaugh's team has two tough games before ending the regular season with a pair of "easy" ones. Sunday's game should be a good one against Baker Mayfield and a Buccaneers squad that has just moved into first place in the NFC South.

The Chargers' Week 16 showdown with Denver will carry even more weight, as the Broncos are just behind L.A. in both the AFC West and wild card standings. Los Angeles edged the Broncos back in Week 6, so it will hold any tiebreaker over Denver if the Chargers are able to beat them again on Dec. 22.

Injuries may be as big of any opponent Los Angeles will face from here on out. The Chargers are currently dealing with several significant injuries, including ones to running back J.K. Dobbins (MCL), wideout Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder) and quarterback Justin Herbert (leg). Injuries aside, the Chargers' 8-5 record and their final two opponents bode well for their playoff hopes.

Despite their injuries, I still have faith in Harbaugh making the playoffs during his first season at the helm in Los Angeles. A big reason for that faith is because of the Chargers' top-ranked scoring defense.

Final record: 10-7



10-7 Playoffs? Yes



Date Opponent Opponent's record Week 15 -- Sunday, Dec. 15 (1 p.m.) at Houston Texans 8-5 Week 16 -- Sunday, Dec. 22 (4:25 p.m.) San Francisco 49ers 6-7 Week 17 -- Sunday, Dec. 29 (8:20 p.m.) at Cleveland Browns 3-10 Week 18 -- Sunday, Jan. 5 (1 p.m.) at New York Jets 3-10 Opponents' combined record

20-32 (.385)

Tua Tagovailoa's return has galvanized the Dolphins, who have won four of their last five games that includes this past Sunday's overtime win over the Jets. In each of his last four games, Tagovailoa has completed over 70% of his passes with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Like the Chargers, Miami has two tough opponents ahead before ending the season with two easier foes. The Dolphins defense -- solid for most of the year -- is going to have to play better down the stretch that it has over the past two games. The Dolphins allowed 30 points in Green Bay on Thanksgiving and 26 in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Comparing their remaining schedule to Denver, Miami has an advantage in that it has one game against an NFC foe, which doesn't count as much as far as tiebreakers are concerned if the Dolphins were to lose to the 49ers. That would come into play if both teams finish with the same record.

Along with two tough games on the horizon, the Dolphins will finish the year with two games in cold weather cities. It would truly be poetic justice if Miami clinched its improbable playoff ticket by winning a game in freezing conditions.

If the Dolphins do somehow pull it off, Tagovailoa should garner legitimate MVP consideration.