Robert Kraft informs NFL he wants Patriots to play in Scotland, after country's World Cup visit in Boston

Scotland's visit to Massachusetts for the World Cup has been so impactful, Boston and Glasgow are officially sister cities. If you've been following the World Cup action, you know the excitement extends far beyond the pitch. The Scottish fans are praising their visit to the 617 and the Bostonians are expressing how palpable the energy of the city is as fans in kilts yell, "No Scotland, no party."

The visit has made such an impact that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants to reverse the roles and have his team play in Scotland. According to the Boston Globe, Kraft informed NFL commissioner Roger Goodell that the Patriots are interested in playing a regular-season game in Scotland.

The NFL plays numerous games internationally, but no team has ever played in Scotland.

In 2026, there will be nine NFL games played outside of the United States, the most ever in a single season. Games will be held in Australia, Brazil, France, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain. In 2027, the number will increase to at least 10 games, with the possibility of 11.

Under the CBA agreement, the number of international games is capped at 10, but since the Jacksonville Jaguars game at Wembley Stadium doesn't count toward the total, 11 games outside U.S. soil is possible. Goodell has said eventually he wants 16 international games and with the program rapidly expanding, it's not out of the question to have a game in Scotland.

If the Patriots do end up playing a game in Scotland, I have a feeling fans from both areas will be thrilled and show up in packs.

Here's a look at the 2026 International Series schedule:

Week 1: Melbourne -- Rams vs. 49ers

-- Rams vs. 49ers Week 3: Rio de Janeiro -- Cowboys vs. Ravens

-- Cowboys vs. Ravens Week 4: London -- Commanders vs. Colts (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

-- Commanders vs. Colts (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) Week 5: London -- Jaguars vs. Texans (Wembley Stadium)

-- Jaguars vs. Texans (Wembley Stadium) Week 6: London -- Jaguars vs. Eagles (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

-- Jaguars vs. Eagles (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) Week 7: Paris -- Saints vs. Steelers

-- Saints vs. Steelers Week 9: Madrid -- Falcons vs. Bengals

-- Falcons vs. Bengals Week 10: Munich -- Lions vs. Patriots

-- Lions vs. Patriots Week 11: Mexico City -- 49ers vs. Vikings