Veteran wide receiver Robert Woods, who played 13 years after he was selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, announced his retirement on Tuesday.

"After 27 unforgettable years of pouring my heart into this game, and 13 incredible years in the NFL -- it's time for me to step away from playing the sport that has given me everything," Woods wrote on Instagram. "Football has never just been a game to me -- it has been my passion, my purpose, and my lifelong dream. I cherished every moment my cleats touched the grass. Every time I stepped onto the field, I was determined to leave a piece of myself in every snap."

Woods signed a one-day contract Tuesday to retire as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Woods had not appeared in a regular season game since 2024, his second year with the Houston Texans. He was initially drafted out of USC by the Buffalo Bills, where he played his first four seasons.

Woods signed with the Rams in March 2017 ahead of coach Sean McVay's first season with the franchise. He appeared in just 12 games but posted a career-high (to that point) 56 catches for 781 yards with five touchdowns. He was the Rams' top wide receiver in 2018 when they made a run to the Super Bowl, where he had five catches for 70 yards. He finished the 2018 campaign with 1,219 yards and six touchdowns.

Woods was also on the roster when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, though he missed the game itself due to a torn ACL. Woods signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2022 and spent one season in Nashville before he signed his two-year contract with the Texans.

Woods finished his career with 683 catches for 8,233 yards and 38 touchdowns.