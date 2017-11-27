Rodney Harrison calls out Travis Kelce for pouting after Alex Smith interception

Travis Kelce is a team captain and as such he is expected to do team captain-y things like lead by example. This was easy when the Chiefs were 5-0 but much less so now that they've dropped five of their last six. And Kelce's frustrations were on full display on Alex Smith's final pass of the afternoon on Sunday, which was thrown directly to Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White and sealed Kansas City's fate in the process.

Kelce wasn't targeted on the interception but his reaction -- a heavy does of exasperation with a "here we go again" two-arm sigh thrown in for good measure -- says it all. It also meant that he had no interest in trying to tackle White, who returned the ball 63 yards to the Chiefs' 10-yard line.

CBS/NFL

This did not sit well with NBC NFL analyst and former Chargers and Patriots safety Rodney Harrison, who made a point to call out Kelce during Sunday's "Football Night in America".

"He's the captain of this team, and this is just absolute terrible effort," Harrison told co-hosts Dan Patrick and Tony Dungy, via ProFootballTalk.com. "When things are going great, he's dancing, he's partying. But as soon as he hits a little adversity, he pouts. The game is on the line -- hustle, get back, you are the captain of this team. If I'm in that locker room, I'd would go to him and say, 'If you're going to be captain of the team, you have to be able to lead, and you lead with effort.' That's not good enough. ... Remember last week when I said Kansas City was not playing with passion, that's exactly what I was talking about."

Meanwhile, Smith, who was in the MVP conversation during the first month of the season, is now entertaining questions about his job security. The Chiefs traded up in the 2017 NFL Draft to take Patrick Mahomes but coach Andy Reid reiterated on Sunday afternoon that the plan is to stick with Smith, who has been Kansas City's starter since the 2013 season.

"That's not where I'm at right now,'' Reid said of questions about turning the offense over to Mahomes, who has yet to throw a regular-season pass. "We've got a couple other things to take care of.''

As it stands, the Chiefs remain tenuously atop the AFC West but the surging Chargers are just one game back and the two teams will meet in Week 15.