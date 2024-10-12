The NFL has made quite the effort to expand its global footprint in recent years. It started with games in London, which evolved into matchups in Brazil, Germany, Mexico and, coming in 2025, Spain. What's next for the NFL? Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed at an event in the United Kingdom this week that Ireland will be a future football destination.

"I know the Steelers really wanna go there," Goodell said. "I have no doubt that we're going to be playing in Ireland. I don't know if it will be next year, but it's coming soon."

Of course, we don't yet know which teams would play in this game, but one club to keep an eye on is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dan Rooney III, the team's director of business development and strategy, has said it's a goal of his.

"It's been a goal from the start, being able to pursue an opportunity to play a live game in front of the Irish fans," Rooney said via BBC Sport. "We are working with the NFL on that and we're looking forward to seeing what's coming."

CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported last week that Abu Dhabi is another location the NFL is looking at. It was included in a list that features Paris, France; Barcelona, Spain; Rome, Italy; the Australian cities of Sydney and Melbourne; and of course, Dublin, Ireland.

A total of five NFL international games will be played in 2024: The Week 1 Friday matchup that featured the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil, plus three in England and one in Germany.