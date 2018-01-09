Ron Rivera has 'a plan' for Panthers offense, and it reportedly includes Norv Turner

The Carolina Panthers are in the market for a new offensive coordinator. On Tuesday morning, the Panthers fired Mike Shula, who had held the job since 2013. They also fired Ken Dorsey, who replaced Shula as quarterbacks coach when Shula was promoted to OC in 2013.

#Panthers have relieved offensive coordinator Mike Shula and QB coach Ken Dorsey of their duties https://t.co/l3M960xUc7 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 9, 2018

According to Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer and several subsequent reports, the Panthers' plan to chase Norv Turner to fill the opening.

When #Panthers coach Ron Rivera fired Mike Shula today, he had a target in mind: Long-time OC Norv Turner, who was out of football last year. Would be an upgrade if that comes together. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2018

Source close to Panthers OC situation tells me Norv Turner is indeed a major target in search as reported by @RapSheet just now, but there are additional names involved as well. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 9, 2018

Rivera himself played it coy when asked about who he had in mind for the position.

"I have a plan," he said, per the team's official website. "There's some ideas that I've sat down and talked to Marty Hurney about. We discussed and are going to work through this plan we have and going forward. I said the biggest idea is looking for somebody with a different perspective on how to get us where we want to be."

For what it's worth, Turner makes sense as a candidate because of his connections to Rivera. Prior to taking over with Carolina, Rivera worked as Turner's defensive coordinator in San Diego for three seasons and as the linebackers coach for a year. Turner has as much experience as anybody in football at calling offensive plays.

However, there are some reasons to be skeptical that he is the right answer. First of all, he hasn't had that much success of late.

Norv Turner hasn't coached a top 15 offense since the 2011 Chargers. — Scott Kacsmar (@FO_ScottKacsmar) January 9, 2018

Here's a look at where Turner's offenses (head-coaching years marked with a star) have ranked in yards gained, points scored, and Football Outsiders' offensive DVOA over the years.

YEAR TEAM YARDS POINTS DVOA 1991 DAL 9 7 4 1992 DAL 4 2 2 1993 DAL 4 2 2 1994 WAS* 17 13 24 1995 WAS* 18 18 16 1996 WAS* 9 8 2 1997 WAS* 16 15 14 1998 WAS* 15 17 13 1999 WAS* 2 2 1 2000 WAS* 11 24 12 2001 SD 11 14 17 2002 MIA 15 12 11 2003 MIA 24 17 17 2004 OAK* 17 18 14 2005 OAK* 21 23 15 2006 SF 26 24 23 2007 SD* 20 5 14 2008 SD* 11 2 3 2009 SD* 10 4 4 2010 SD* 1 2 4 2011 SD* 6 6 5 2012 SD* 31 20 24 2013 CLE 18 27 26 2014 MIN 27 20 22 2015 MIN 29 16 16 2016 MIN 28 23 26

As you can see, none of Turner's offenses have ranked inside the top 15 in yards, points, or DVOA in any of his last five seasons as a play-caller. In 26 years calling plays, his offenses ranked in the top 10 in yards eight times, points 10 times, and DVOA nine times. They ranked in the bottom 10 in yards, points, and DVOA five times each, most of those within the last five years.

Turner could have learned some new tricks during his time away from the game (he resigned as Vikings OC in November 2016) and being able to use Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey, Greg Olsen, and Devin Funchess could reinvigorate his offense, but it's no sure thing that the Panthers would be getting the early-1990s Cowboys or mid-2000s Chargers.