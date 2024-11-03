New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was carted off the field after taking a significant hit from multiple defenders against the Carolina Panthers and losing consciousness on the field. He was moving his arms and feet as he was loaded onto the cart and has feeling in all extremities.

He is being taken to an area hospital for further evaluation. The Saints have officially ruled him out with a concussion.

Olave appeared to be in pain and remained on the field, not moving much, as his teammates rushed over to him. Trainers came to Olave's assistance immediately and his teammates took a knee as he was being evaluated, clearly concerned for the WR.

Four flags were thrown on the play and Panthers safety Xavier Woods was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

The 24-year-old attempted to catch a pass from quarterback Derek Carr in the first quarter, when he was immediately met with defenders and appeared to be hit in the head.

Olave has suffered multiple concussions throughout his career.

The Saints are currently up 6-0 against the Panthers. Olave has one catch for 13 yards in the game. He has 31 receptions for 387 yards with one touchdown.

CBS Sports is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they come in.