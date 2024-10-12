The New Orleans Saints (2-3) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) in an NFC South battle on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans opened the season with a pair of wins, but it has dropped its three games since then. Tampa Bay is looking to bounce back from a 36-30 overtime loss at Atlanta last Thursday. The Buccaneers are tied with the Falcons atop the NFC South standings, while the Saints are one game back.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. The Buccaneers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Saints vs. Buccaneers odds, while the over/under is 41.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Buccaneers vs. Saints picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under:

Saints vs. Buccaneers spread: Bucs -3.5

Saints vs. Buccaneers over/under: 41.5 points

Saints vs. Buccaneers money line: Bucs -190, Saints +151

Saints vs. Buccaneers picks:

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans has a losing record entering Week 6, but only one of its losses has come by more than three points. The Saints are going to be without starting quarterback Derek Carr (oblique), giving rookie Spencer Rattler an opportunity to make the first start of his career. The fifth-round pick drew praise from the coaching staff during training camp, and he threw 38 passes across three preseason appearances.

Rattler had 202 passing yards and one passing touchdown while rushing seven times for 26 yards and another score in those games. New Orleans has one of the run-heaviest offenses in the league, which gives Rattler a chance to settle in. Star running back Alvin Kamara has 388 rushing yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay is coming off a narrow overtime loss at Atlanta, but it won three of its first four games this season. The Buccaneers took down some of the top teams in the league during that stretch, beating the Commanders, Lions and Eagles. They are facing a depleted New Orleans offense that is without its starting quarterback and is riding a three-game losing streak.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has completed 71.9% of his passes for 1,164 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season. He leads an offense that ranks inside the top 10 in the NFL in scoring, averaging 25.4 points per game. Tampa Bay has been undervalued dating back to last season, covering the spread in 12 of its last 18 games, including nine of its last 12 road games.

How to make Saints vs. Buccaneers picks

The model has simulated Buccaneers vs. Saints 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

So who wins New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Buccaneers vs. Saints spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 191-131 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.