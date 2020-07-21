Watch Now: Boomer and Gio: New York football stadiums will not have fan attendance ( 4:00 )

The NFL and NFLPA are currently in talks regarding the return-to-play plan and the health and safety protocols as training camp rapidly approaches. David Samson sat down on his podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson" to discuss where they are in the negotiations and what information is being discussed among players and coaches.

Samson says the NFL got to see what happened between the MLB and MLBPA and learn from it.

On Monday, the league settled on reducing the number of preseason games this year from four to zero and will be reportedly testing players every day for two weeks and then test every other day thereafter as long as the positive COVID rate stays below 5%.

"The NFL has been trying to figure out how to come to an agreement on health and protocol, they didn't do a great job on the concussion side, so they're trying to figure this out on the COVID-side," Samson said.

They are not going to be in a bubble and will be traveling, so it will be different from what we have seen with the NBA and NHL with hub cities and bubbles.

There is still a lot to be discussed, Samson points out saying, "They still have to go through how they're going to take care of players, and money, and bonuses, what happens with positive tests, what players have to do once they're positive, what teams have to do ..."

There are rumors they could reduce the number of games in the season and with so many unknowns, some are wondering if the Super Bowl will be pushed back.

Due to everything that goes into the big game, Samson doesn't see that happening.

"I do not see that as a possibility even though they're saying it is. I think it's more likely that they would have to cancel bye weeks, but I still think the NFL is going to start on time, they're going to do everything they can to start on time," the podcast host said.

He also commented on Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay expressing doubts about the season going on as scheduled. Samson says if the NFL did not give him permission to bring up these doubts, then "that is something that has to be stopped."