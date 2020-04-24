Samson: Why the virtual NFL Draft was a success

The 2020 NFL Draft was supposed to be hosted in Las Vegas, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to hold a virtual draft instead. Players, head coaches and general managers were forced to stay in their homes with cameras on the scene for the large majority of the first round on Thursday night.

On Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the 2020 NFL Draft and believed that -- despite the circumstances -- it was an overall success.

"What we've seen is that the NFL is an industry leader in connecting with fans," Samson said. "Now they've got the product to do it because everyone is so interested in the draft. It's always such a huge event to begin with. The NFL did it and I was proud of it."

The NFL Draft is always a product that fans are interested in and even attend as the league ushers in their next generation of stars. People want to know who their favorite teams are going to draft and it was more entertaining than ever.

In the wake of COVID-19, fans needed a distraction from the fact that the majority of the population is quarantined and there haven't been any sports. Samson believes the league held a heartfelt tribute for coronavirus victims at the start of the event and it was all a successful production for sports fans.