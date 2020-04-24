Samson: Why the virtual NFL Draft was a success
David Samson shares his thoughts on the 2020 NFL Draft
The 2020 NFL Draft was supposed to be hosted in Las Vegas, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to hold a virtual draft instead. Players, head coaches and general managers were forced to stay in their homes with cameras on the scene for the large majority of the first round on Thursday night.
On Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the 2020 NFL Draft and believed that -- despite the circumstances -- it was an overall success.
"What we've seen is that the NFL is an industry leader in connecting with fans," Samson said. "Now they've got the product to do it because everyone is so interested in the draft. It's always such a huge event to begin with. The NFL did it and I was proud of it."
The NFL Draft is always a product that fans are interested in and even attend as the league ushers in their next generation of stars. People want to know who their favorite teams are going to draft and it was more entertaining than ever.
In the wake of COVID-19, fans needed a distraction from the fact that the majority of the population is quarantined and there haven't been any sports. Samson believes the league held a heartfelt tribute for coronavirus victims at the start of the event and it was all a successful production for sports fans.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Love unsure how Rodgers reacts to him
Love gives his first comments since Green Bay took him at No. 26 overall
-
Report: CAR might trade Curtis Samuel
Another veteran might soon be on his way out of Carolina
-
Draft: Round 1 winners and losers
Several NFL teams had big Round 1s, while several other teams left their fan bases scratching...
-
Eagles Reagor won't compare self to Lamb
The Eagles stayed at No. 21 and chose Reagor instead of trading up and grabbing CeeDee Lamb
-
Burrow will try Skyline Chili again
'I hate it, I hate it,' Burrow has said about the dish in the past
-
Analyzing NFL war rooms for draft
See how your work from home setup compares to some of the leagues GMs and coaches
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds throughout...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team will be here throughout Round 1 of the NFL Draft, providing...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game