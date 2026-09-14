It's officially scorigami Sunday in the NFL. For the first time in seven years, there were two scorigamis on the same day and they both happened just hours apart. The first scorigami came when the Bears beat the Panthers 59-37 during the 1 p.m. ET slate of games.

A few hours later, the Vikings and Packers game also ended with a scorigami and this one might have been even crazier. Going into the fourth quarter, the Packers were leading Minnesota 22-17, but then the wheels fell off the wagon for Green Bay. Minnesota ended up winning the game 39-22 after outscoring the Packers 22-0 in the final quarter.

It was the first time in NFL history that a game ended with that exact final score.

For a game to end in a scorigami, you need a few bizarre things to happen and that was certainly the case in this game.

Ending a game with 39 points isn't easy to do, but the Vikings managed to do it. After Aaron Jones scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Minnesota a 23-22 lead, the Vikings decided to go for two and they converted it when Carson Wentz hit Justin Jefferson to give them a 25-22 lead. From there, the Vikings scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to get to 39 points.

On the Packers' end, they ended up with 22 points because Trey Smack missed an extra point in the first half. If the extra point had gone through, the game would NOT have ended with a a scorigami, because 39-23 has happened before.

This marks the THIRD straight season that we've gotten a scorigami in Week 1. There were a total of just four scorigamis during the 2025 season and we're already halfway to that total after just one week of action in 2026.

Has two in one day ever happened before?

If you're wondering we've ever seen two scorigamis in one day before, the answer is YES. The last time it happened came Sept. 29, 2019. On that day, the Browns beat the Ravens 40-25 and the Buccaneers beat the Rams 55-40.

This is actually the second time this decade that the Vikings and Packers have been involved in a scorigami. In Week 1 of the 2020 season, the Packers beat the Vikings 43-34 for a scorigami. Matt LaFleur was the Packers coach in that game, which was also played on Sept. 13, just like this year's game.

Both teams have been involved in one other scorigami since that game 2020 game. Green Bay's last one came in 2025 when they tied the Cowboys 40-40 in Week 4. As for the Vikings, their last scorigami before Sunday came in a 52-33 loss to the Saints on Christmas Day in 2020.