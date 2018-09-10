Seahawks' Doug Baldwin reportedly has a partially torn MCL, timetable for return unknown
Russell Wilson might be without his favorite target for a few weeks
Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin already entered the season with an injury to his knee that will require maintenance throughout the year. Now, after Week 1, he's also dealing with an MCL injury to what was supposed to be his healthy knee.
After the Seahawks' loss to the Broncos on Sunday, Pete Carroll described Baldwin's injury as a "a little MCL sprain." But on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the injury is a Grade 2 partial MCL tear, and that the team doesn't know how long he'll be out.
If the MCL injury forces Baldwin to miss a chunk of games, which, let's face it, it sounds like it might, Baldwin, the Seahawks' best skill-position player and one of the game's better receivers, will be missed. Since the beginning of the 2015 season, Baldwin ranks ninth in receptions (247), 12th in receiving yards (3,188), and second in touchdown catches (29). The Seahawks already parted ways with tight end (and touchdown machine) Jimmy Graham and speedster Paul Richardson this past offseason. Losing Baldwin turns an already shaky pass-catching group into a clear weakness.
Tyler Lockett will be forced to contribute more. So will veteran newcomer Brandon Marshall. In all likelihood, the Seahawks will only be able to survive a stretch without Baldwin if Russell Wilson goes full-MVP mode all by himself, which is entirely possible.
After losing to the Broncos, the Seahawks travel to Chicago next for a Monday night showdown with the Bears before hosting the Cowboys. Then, they'll play the Cardinals and Rams in two important divisional contests. In a stacked NFC, the Seahawks can't afford to get off to a horrible start. But after losing their season opener and one of the best players in the process, that might be what the Seahawks are headed toward.
