The Seattle Seahawks hit the road to take on the New England Patriots in a NFL Week 2 matchup on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. In Week 1, the Patriots pulled off the biggest upset of the week, beating the heavily favored Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 on the road. The Seahawks were sloppy at times, but still managed to beat the Denver Broncos 26-20 in their season opener. Seattle leads the all-time series 10-9.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. The Seahawks are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Patriots vs. Seahawks odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 38 points. Before making any Patriots vs. Seahawks picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Patriots vs. Seahawks and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 2 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for spread, money line and over/under:

Patriots vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -3.5

Patriots vs. Seahawks over/under: 38 points

Patriots vs. Seahawks money line: Patriots +150, Seahawks -180

Patriots vs. Seahawks picks: See picks here

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks are loaded with explosive talent all over the field on the offensive side of the ball. Seattle leaned on a punishing rushing attack in Week 1, led by running back Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Wide receivers Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among the best trios of wideouts in the league.

First-year Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald is one of the top young defensive coaches in the NFL, and Seattle looks strong on that side of the ball. In Week 1, the Seahawks were opportunistic and forced Denver into three turnovers. Seattle has an outstanding secondary, led by corner backs Riq Woolen and Tre Brown. See which team to pick here.

Why the Patriots can cover

The Patriots had a dominant rushing attack in their Week 1 win over the Bengals. As a team, New England rushed for 170 total yards on 30 carries for an average of 4.4 yards per carry. Veteran running back Rhamondre Stevenson led the way, rushing for 120 yards and touchdown on 25 carries.

Defensively, New England limited a typically explosive Cincinnati offense to only 10 points. The Bengals were held to 224 yards of total offense, with Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow throwing for just 164 yards and no touchdowns. The Pats also forced and recovered three fumbles. See which team to pick here.

How to make Patriots vs. Seahawks picks

The model has simulated Patriots vs. Seahawks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Seahawks vs. Patriots in Week 2, and which side of the spread cashes over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Seahawks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.