The Washington Commanders currently call Prince George's County, Maryland home, but a move by the U.S. Senate means the team could make the nation's capital their new stomping grounds. The U.S. Senate passed the RFK Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act by unanimous consent, giving the city the opportunity to negotiate with developers.

The federal government leasing more than 170 acres of land to the district at the site where RFK Stadium resides, means the Commanders have a much larger chance of getting their stadium in D.C. The federal government is giving the local government control over the land for the next 99 years. Now, the old stadium can be torn down to make room for other projects.

This comes after over a year of lobbying and support from many, including Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"We are extremely grateful that our elected officials have come together on a bipartisan basis to give Washington, D.C., the opportunity to decide on the future of the RFK Stadium site," Harris said, via The Associated Press. "This bill will create an equal playing field so that all potential future locations for the home of the Washington Commanders can be fairly considered and give our franchise the opportunity to provide the best experience for all of our fans."

The league called the change "an important breakthrough" and said, "Washington, D.C., will now have a long-overdue seat at the table when it comes to the location of a new Commanders stadium."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called it a "win for DC, for our region, and for America."

The bill must now be signed by President Joe Biden to become law.

There is no guarantee this means a move for the Commanders, but certainly paves the path. The team has a contract to play at Northwest Stadium until 2027, but could extend the deal until they have a new stadium completed because the Commanders own the stadium and land of their current spot.

Harris said 2030 is a reasonable target for a new stadium.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has been vocal about the team remaining in Landover. If they do make a plan to move, any deal with public funds needs to be approved by the D.C. Council.

No federal funding is involved in the current bill. Ahead of the bill passing, Elon Musk, an adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, reposted misinformation on social media that said Congress was giving the district $3 billion to build a stadium, but that was shut down by Bowser.

The bill specifically prohibits the use of federal funds for a stadium on the site, "including training facilities, offices, and other structures necessary to support a stadium."

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who was vital in gaining support of the bill, called it "a historic moment for our nation's capital."

"If Congress failed to act today, this decaying land in Washington would continue to cost taxpayers a fortune to maintain," he said. "Revitalizing this RFK Memorial Stadium site has been a top economic priority for the city, and I am proud to have partnered with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to get this bill across the finish line and to the president's desk. This bipartisan success is a testament to the House Oversight Committee's unwavering effort to protect taxpayers and our full commitment to ensuring a capital that is prosperous for residents and visitors for generations to come."

The Commanders played at RFK Stadium from 1961 to 1996, before the move to Maryland.