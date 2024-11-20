Russell Wilson won the starting quarterback job for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the season, and when an injury sidelined him to start the year, it left Justin Fields as QB1. Fields was solid, starting six games with a 4-2 record, but once Wilson was healthy, the Steelers went back to their original plan.

In seven games played this year, Fields has five passing touchdowns, one interception, 1,106 passing yards, 248 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

The Steelers' decision to go back to their original starter is a move that has worked out for them. Pittsburgh has gone 4-0 with Wilson behind center and sit atop the AFC North at 8-2.

Fields is now on the sidelines as QB2, but the team is finding ways to utilize the former first-round pick. During the team's Week 11 divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens, Fields took three snaps on offense. This marked the first time he hit the field since his benching.

He rushed the ball twice for 17 yards and helped set up victory formation with a 9-yard rush on second-and-10 toward the end of the game. Running back Najee Harris got the extra yard, allowing the Steelers to kneel down and seal the 18-16 win over the rival Ravens.

Will we seen more of Fields coming out for plays? Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said "there's a fine line," with how they plan to use him. Smith values Fields as a proper starter in the NFL and also knows that the 25-year-old can help the team keep winning.

"I don't view Justin as [being] in this role as a gadget guy," Smith said, via the team. "Justin, to me, is we've got two starting quarterbacks. He's a hell of a football player, so if he can help the team, and there's -- [it's a] fine line. … So whether you have the opportunity to wrap things up and just the way the game was going, we thought we would throw something at him and put another dynamic football player out there, that certainly helped us, helped us win situational football."

Smith had nothing but praise for his former starter, calling him "one of the better football players out there."

"I still view Justin and he is, I think, [a] premium starter in this league, so it's a fine line. You don't want to be a gadget guy, but he can help the team," Smith said.

Last week, Smith gave some insight on the plans they have involving Fields.

"We've had a package every week," Smith said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "It goes back to the flow of the game. It will be ready to go when we need it ..."

The Steelers would be the No. 3 seed if the season ended today. The No. 1 spot is not out of the question yet, with a tight race between the 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs and 9-2 Buffalo Bills.