Entering Week 7, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a 4-2 record with Justin Fields under center. However, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin made a bold move when he decided to make the change to Russell Wilson as the team's starting quarterback.

It was a polarizing decision that clearly worked out in the short-term as the Steelers defeated the New York Jets 37-15 on Sunday evening. Following the win, former Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall stopped by Tomlin's postgame press conference and asked if it was one of his bolder decisions to start Wilson.

"That's why I'm well-compensated," Tomlin said before he abruptly ended his press conference.

After a slow start, Wilson settled into his role as the Steelers starting signal caller. The veteran quarterback ended up completing 16 of 29 passes for 264 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He connected on touchdown tosses to wide receivers George Pickens and Van Jefferson, while also completing a quarterback sneak at the goal line for a rushing touchdown.

Pittsburgh also received a huge lift from their defense throughout the night. Rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. recorded two interceptions, including one that went off of the chest of Jets star wideout Garrett Wilson in the second half.

Wilson signed a one-year, $1.21 million deal with the Steelers in the offseason following a two-year tenure with the Denver Broncos in which the team ultimately released the veteran quarterback.

The Steelers now possess a 5-2 record after Wilson helped lead the team to victory. It's quite likely Wilson will remain under center when the Steelers take on the New York Giants on Monday night in Week 8.