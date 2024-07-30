Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wideout Roman Wilson was carted off during Tuesday's training camp practice session. According to Alan Saunders of Steelers Now, Wilson was tackled on a jet sweep, and was examined by trainers before being taken back to the team facilities.

It's unclear how serious the injury is, but trainers were reportedly looking at Wilson's hip or back area.

Wilson was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft after catching 48 passes for 789 yards and a whopping 12 touchdowns in his final season with the eventual national champion Michigan Wolverines. His career campaign earned him Second Team All-Big Ten honors.

Wilson is going to have an opportunity to make an immediate impact on the Steelers offense with Diontae Johnson now in Carolina. CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo noted that Wilson has flashed his speed at training camp by getting behind the Steelers secondary multiple times, and "plays with a fearlessness that conjures up memories of Hines Ward."