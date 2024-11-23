Optimism was sky high in Pittsburgh following the Steelers' 19-18 win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. But that optimism has been somewhat dampened following Thursday night's 24-19 loss to the Browns in snowy Cleveland, a loss that dropped the Steelers to 8-3 entering their semi bye week.

That loss has led to some questions regarding the Steelers' legitimacy. Is Pittsburgh a true contender to come out of the AFC, or will this team join the list of recent Steelers teams to bow out quietly? The season's final six games will help answer that question.

Here's what we unequivocally know about the Steelers. This is Pittsburgh's best defense in at least five years, a unit that can help take the Steelers to where they want to go. The offense, led by Russell Wilson, is also better than it's been in recent years. But that side of the ball still has considerable room for improvement in all areas, especially in the red zone, where the Steelers are currently 30th in the NFL.

Special teams has been a strength all year, led by Chris Boswell, who has made 93.9% of his field goals and each of his 21 point-after attempts so far.

At this point, the Steelers finishing with 11 or 12 wins is very realistic. If that happens, Pittsburgh will lock up a playoff spot and will be in position to win the AFC North depending on what the Ravens (7-4) do from here on out. An 11-6 or 12-5 record would also likely fetch the Steelers a No. 3 seed and a home game for the wild-card round.

Now that we've set the table, here's a rundown of each of Pittsburgh's remaining six games, along with a prediction on how each game might shake out.

All game times ET

Week 13: at Bengals (Sunday at 1 p.m.)

Cincinnati's season will be on the line on Sunday, but it's been that way seemingly all year for the Bengals, who are sitting at 4-7. Cincinnati's offense has been prolific, led by quarterback Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, but its defense has been anemic, especially on third down and in the red zone. Look for the Steelers to try to shorten the game with running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren while keeping Burrow and Co. on the sideline. Defensively, the Steelers should be able to put pressure on Burrow, who has been sacked at least three times in seven games.

Score: Steelers 27, Bengals 24

Steelers 27, Bengals 24 Record: 9-3

Week 14: vs. Browns (Sunday at 1 p.m.)

I don't see lightning striking twice. The Browns showed Thursday that they can beat the Steelers, but Pittsburgh should be able to handle its business this time around. Defensively, Pittsburgh will probably focus more on containing Jerry Jeudy, who made several bit catches during Thursday night's win.

The Steelers will also try to apply more pressure on Jameis Winston, who wasn't sacked in his first career game against Pittsburgh. The Steelers' offense found its rhythm in the fourth quarter Thursday night, scoring touchdowns on consecutive drives. That bodes well for the rematch.

Score: Steelers 31, Browns 13

Steelers 31, Browns 13 Record: 10-3

Week 15: at Eagles (Sunday at 4:25 p.m.)

We'll keep this short and sweet. Pittsburgh hasn't won in Philadelphia since 1965, and I see that continuing beyond this game. The Steelers were stomped, 35-13, the last time they played in Philadelphia back in 2022. Jalen Hurts threw four touchdowns in that game that included three to A.J. Brown. Pittsburgh's offensive line gave up six sacks and was a big reason why the Steelers were 1 of 12 that day on third down. This game should be more competitive, but a loss nonetheless for the black and gold.

Score: Eagles 27, Steelers 20

Eagles 27, Steelers 20 Record: 10-4

Week 16: at Ravens (Saturday at 4:30 p.m.)

A rare Saturday game that is part of a brutal three-game stretch that includes three games in an 11-day span. A similar stretch was what killed the 2020 Steelers, who started 11-0 before faltering to a 12-4 finish. Fortunately for Pittsburgh, its 2024 team is currently much healthier than the 2020 squad that didn't have the depth to manage such a condensed schedule.

The Steelers will obviously help themselves if they are able to beat Cleveland and Cincinnati before this brutal three-game stretch. Regardless, the Steelers need to win at least one of these three games. Assuming they lose in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh will need to split its games with Baltimore and Kansas City on Christmas Day.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 against Lamar Jackson, who despite his immense talent has struggled against the Steelers. But that has to end some point, right? I'm predicting that it does on this day. The Ravens got in their own way last Sunday in Pittsburgh, missing two field goals and committing two turnovers that led to six points for the Steelers. Baltimore can certainly beat Pittsburgh this time around if it is able to clean those things up.

Score: Ravens 24, Steelers 17

Ravens 24, Steelers 17 Record: 10-5

Week 17: vs. Chiefs (Wednesday at 1 p.m.)

As mentioned above, this game will be played on Christmas Day. Pittsburgh prevailed in its only other Christmas Day home game, a thrilling win over Baltimore back in 2016 that was decided on Antonio Brown's "Immaculate Extension" in the game's final seconds.

Kansas City currently boasts a 9-1 record. The Steelers are 0-3 lifetime against Patrick Mahomes that includes a blowout loss to the Chiefs in the 2021 wild-card round that was also Ben Roethlisberger's final game.

Wilson, however, swept Mahomes and Co. last year as a member of the Broncos. That certainly counts for something, along with the fact that this Steelers' defense is vastly better than the ones that Mahomes faced in the past matchups with Pittsburgh. This is a game where Pittsburgh's main offseason acquisitions (especially safety DeShon Elliott and linebacker Patrick Queen) could make their presence felt in a big way.

Score: Steelers 20, Chiefs 19

Record: 11-5

Week 18: vs. Bengals (Sunday at 1 p.m.)

This game will largely come down to where the Steelers are in terms of playoff positioning. If the division title is on the line, the Steelers will treat this as they would any other game. They probably won't, however, if things have largely already been determined as far as the playoffs are concerned. What happens in Baltimore in Week 16 will have a big impact on what happens in this game.

Either way, the Steelers seemingly always play well at home in their season finale. The weather may also play a factor, as the January cold may impact the passing games of both teams. Bad weather would favor the Steelers, who have one of the league's best running back duos in Harris and Warren.