Mike Tomlin kept the door open for each of his injured players to suit up for Saturday's game against the Ravens during Monday's press conference. That list of players includes T.J. Watt, the Steelers star pass rusher who injured his ankle near the end of Pittsburgh's Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watt was designated with a "did not participate" label during Pittsburgh's walk-through on Tuesday. He was limited during Wednesday's practice and was seen doing individual drills at the start of Thursday's practice. Watt gave an optimistic update when asked about the injury after practice.

"We'll have to wait and see how it feels on Saturday," Watt said, via The Athletic, "but I feel pretty good right now."

Watt's presence on Saturday would obviously be huge for the Steelers, who can lock up their first division title since 2020 with a win over the Ravens. Through 14 games, Watt has 11.5 sacks and leads the NFL with six forced fumbles and 18 tackles for loss. Watt had a sack and two TFLs when Pittsburgh edged Baltimore back in Week 11.

Pittsburgh does have the necessary depth to adjust to Watt's absence, though. The Steelers' outside linebacker corps also includes starter Alex Highsmith and backups Nick Herbig and Preston Smith, who was acquired just before the trade deadline. Highsmith, who missed time earlier this year with an injury, has five sacks in eight games. Herbig, who made five starts this season with Highsmith out, has 4.5 sacks this year that includes his strip-sack that set up the game-winning score against the Bengals back in Week 13.

"If he plays, he plays," Steelers linebacker and former Raven Patrick Queen said when asked about Watt. "If he doesn't, he doesn't. Would I love T.J. out there, heck yeah. Who wouldn't?

"But we've got Herbs, Alex, Preston, (Jeremiah) Moon. Whoever goes out there, we have the utmost confidence in them to go out and get the job done."

Along with Watt, the Steelers are also hoping to have defensive backs DeShon Elliott (hamstring), Donte Jackson (back), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (groin) and wideout George Pickens (hamstring) back for Saturday. Pickens, Elliott and Ogunjobi were inactive in Philadelphia, while Jackson sustained an in-game injury.

Ogunjobi, who was limited on Wednesday, was the only one of those players who practiced in any capacity.