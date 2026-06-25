Terrion Arnold arrested on kidnapping, armed robbery charges: Lions corner faces possibility of life in prison

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, 23, was arrested in Florida on Wednesday. He is expected to be charged with felonies, including four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery, stemming from an incident that occurred in February, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The charges Arnold is facing carry a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Police spent more than four months investigating Arnold's possible involvement in a Feb. 4 kidnapping and robbery incident at a Largo, Florida, Airbnb rented by Arnold and several friends.

During their stay, with Arnold and his group out of the house, a burglary occurred at the residence. Multiple items were allegedly stolen, including $100,000 in cash and an $80,000 necklace. Arnold and his associates eventually called the police and reported more than $250,000 in property losses.

Arnold's group hired a private driver during their time at the house, and they believed that the driver was one of several people who played a part in the $250,000 robbery, according to court documents obtained by Click on Detroit. Authorities eventually cleared the driver, but instead of waiting for police to investigate the robbery, Arnold and his associates decided to take matters into their own hands.

The group allegedly lured the driver and two other men to an apartment where two of the victims were jumped, pistol-whipped and held at gunpoint by two of Arnold's associates, Lyndell Hudson II and Christion Williams. A third man eventually made his way into the apartment, and he was also jumped. All three had visible injuries. While Arnold was not in the apartment, he was able to view what happened via a live stream set up by one of his associates, according to police.

Arnold's crew eventually let the three men go, but not before allegedly stealing some of their personal property. The three victims eventually went to the police, and after investigating, authorities in Florida ended up arresting a total of seven people, with Arnold being the most recent. Hudson, Williams, Arianna Del Valle, Jasmine Randazzo, Boakai Hilton, Jr. and Freddie Hughes are all facing at least six felony charges.

Arnold is facing eight charges because police believe that he was the primary conspirator. Authorities found that Arnold and his associates had a group chat going with the Lions cornerback and Hilton apparently directing the rest of the group.

Among the six suspects apprehended before Arnold, five were arrested in February, and the sixth was arrested in March. Police spent three more months gathering evidence before deciding to arrest Arnold.

The 23-year-old voluntarily turned himself in on Wednesday night. His attorneys released a statement to the Detroit Free Press denying all charges

"Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence. There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication."

The Lions also released a statement on Wednesday night: "We are aware of the legal situation involving Terrion Arnold. We will not comment at this time due to respect for the ongoing legal process."

Given that the maximum punishment Arnold faces is life in prison, there is a real possibility that his NFL career is over if found guilty of even a portion of what he is accused. The No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, he has started 22 games for the Lions over the past two seasons.

Arnold's first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office. During that hearing, the attorney's office will request that Arnold remain in jail until the start of his trial.