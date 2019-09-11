Texans release cornerback Aaron Colvin after disappointing Monday night performance

Following Monday night's disappointing outing against the New Orleans Saints, Adam Schefter is reporting that the Houston Texans are releasing cornerback Aaron Colvin.

Just last offseason, the Texans inked the former Jacksonville Jaguar to a four-year, $34 million contract. In 10 games in 2018, Colvin recorded 29 combined tackles, one pass defensed and zero interceptions -- which led him to being a healthy scratch for Houston's playoff loss to the Indianapolis Colts last year.

Things did not get better in 2019, as Colvin allowed two second-half touchdowns which helped the Saints pull off their thrilling comeback victory over the Texans in the season opener. He first gave up a third quarter touchdown catch to quarterback Taysom Hill, and then allowed Tre'Quan Smith to catch a 14-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, which gave New Orleans the lead for the first time.

In the final two minutes of the game, Colvin also allowed a reception to Ted Ginn Jr. which helped set up the Saints for their game winning field goal. After the game, Colvin praised Brees for how successful he was against him.

"He's a great player," Colvin said, according to The Houston Chronicle. "He did what he needed to do. We didn't, especially myself. That's what it is."

Schefter reports that Colvin was given $18 million guaranteed after he signed with the Texans last year, and still has $7.5 million guaranteed this year. With Colvin now gone, second-round pick Lonnie Johnson Jr. may be in line to get some reps at cornerback.

In 59 career games, Colvin has recorded 201 combined tackles, 15 passes defensed and zero interceptions.