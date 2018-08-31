Texans surprisingly cut 2016 third-round pick Braxton Miller, per report
Miller disappointed during his two seasons in Houston as he transitioned to wide receiver
Braxton Miller's career with the Houston Texans is over. According to a report from the Houston Chronicle's John McClain, the Texans are waiving the former Ohio State star after just two NFL seasons.
The Texans made Miller the No. 85 overall pick back in 2016, planning to use him as a hybrid player within Bill O'Brien's offense. Miller had been a dual-threat quarterback at Ohio State before transitioning to wide receiver/running back for his final season, and the team envisioned him working the same way.
However, in two seasons with the Texans, Miller rarely got on the field. He missed time due to injuries during each of his two seasons in Houston and never really carved out a role alongside DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. He caught just 34 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns, while carrying four times for one yard. He also made very little impact as a return man, returning three kickoffs for 41 total yards and four punts for just 13 yards.
Because of his elite athleticism, he could get a shot elsewhere in the league sometime in the next few days. Miller posted excellent figures at the combine that would lead one to believe he could handle some work in the slot, and it would not be a surprise to see a team take a chance on him, being that he is still just 25 years old.
