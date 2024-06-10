There are lots of ways to measure the star power of the NFL's top talent. On-field production. Contractual value. How about officially licensed retail sales? The NFL Players Association recently unveiled its 2023-2024 earnings chart, showcasing the top sellers in terms of NFL player-branded merchandise, and providing a window into the most marketable faces of the league.

The top-50 ranking compiles sales data reported from more than 85 NFLPA-partnered businesses, including Fanatics, Nike and Funko, and documents both online and in-store sales of everything from jerseys and T-shirts to bobbleheads and trading cards. The report's data includes sales made between March 1, 2023 and Feb. 29, 2024, so effectively the entire 2023 offseason and season.

Which players topped the list, registering as the NFL's most appealing names ahead of the 2024 campaign?

Each of the top four belong to the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles, which isn't all too surprising considering those teams met in the Super Bowl prior to the 2023 season. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ranked No. 1, followed by recently retired Eagles center Jason Kelce, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at No. 3 and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce rounding out the top four.

Here's the full top 10:

The Eagles had two more players in the top 25: wide receivers DeVonta Smith (No. 17) and A.J. Brown (No. 21). The Cowboys did as well: wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (No. 13) and quarterback Dak Prescott (No. 20). Ditto for the 49ers: tight end George Kittle (No. 16) and pass rusher Nick Bosa (No. 25) also headlined the sales report. Other big names just outside the top 10 include Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (No. 11), Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (No. 12) and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (No. 15).