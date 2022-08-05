For the third straight day, and the second straight practice, there was no sign of Tom Brady at Buccaneers training camp Friday. The star quarterback had a scheduled rest day on Wednesday, along with other veterans, and Tampa Bay did not hold practice Thursday. A day later, and Brady was still a no-show on the field, with the Bucs later announcing an excused absence due to a personal matter.

The exact reason for Brady's day off is unclear. His Friday absence comes two days after his 45th birthday and three days after the NFL disciplined the Dolphins, who were found to have "impermissibly" recruited Brady while the QB played for both the Patriots and Buccaneers from 2019-2021.

Brady, who did not dispute reports of a Miami connection earlier this summer, will not face any punishment for either initiating or entertaining communication with the Dolphins.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Buccaneers have five more camp practices open to select fans before kicking off their 2022 preseason Aug. 13. Brady is looking to make a record eighth Super Bowl run this season, his last under contract with Tampa Bay.